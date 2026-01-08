From Oats To Avocado Toast, Gut Doctor Ranks Popular Breakfast Options

A healthy breakfast sets the tone for the day, providing necessary nutrients and energy after an overnight fast. Breakfast plays a vital role in maintaining gut health, promoting good digestion, stabilising energy levels, and regulating blood sugar response. A nutrient-rich breakfast supports digestion and helps maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria. Additionally, after fasting overnight, your body needs fuel to help maintain energy levels throughout the day. A balanced breakfast helps replenish glycogen stores, ensuring your brain and body function optimally. Your breakfast choices also impact blood sugar levels. Incorporating whole foods, adequate protein, and healthy fats can create a satisfying meal that keeps blood sugar levels steady.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recently took to Instagram to rate popular breakfast options and lists their benefits.

Doctor rates popular breakfast options

"In this video, I rate common breakfast choices based on gut health, digestion, energy levels, and blood sugar response," Dr. Sethi wrote in the caption of the video.

1. Eggs - 10/10

"Eggs provide the best quality protein, which can keep you full. They are highly bioavailable," Dr. Sethi said in the video. Beyond protein, eggs are also a great source of essential vitamins and healthy fats. They support muscle health and provide lasting energy.

2. Greek yogurt - 9/10

Greek yogurt is rich in protein and probiotics, and it promotes gut health and keeps you feeling full longer. "High protein with gut-friendly probiotics. Make sure you choose unsweetened versions," he advised.

3. Oatmeal - 8/10

Oatmeal is high in fibre, which aids digestion. It can help lower cholesterol levels and stabilise blood sugar levels. "Slow carbs with beta-glucan fibre for steady energy. Make sure to choose steel-cut or rolled oats and avoid instant oats," the expert said.

4. Avocado toast - 8/10

Avocado provides healthy fats, fibre, and various vitamins, promoting heart health. "Healthy fats and fibre will keep you satiated," mentions Dr. Sethi.

5. Cottage cheese/paneer - 8/10

Cottage cheese is also high in protein and calcium. It's beneficial for muscle repair and supports bone health. According to Dr. Sethi, slow-digesting casein in cottage cheese keeps your hunger away.

6. Tofu - 8/10

Tofu is an excellent plant-based protein source, rich in essential amino acids and healthy fats with metabolic benefits. It supports muscle health and digestion.

7. Smoothie - 7/10

Smoothie is a great option that helps include various fruits, vegetables, and protein sources in your breakfast, helping promote digestion and providing a nutrient boost. "Good if balanced with veggies, bad if fruit-heavy," Dr. Sethi warned.

8. Peanut butter - 7/10

Peanut butter is an excellent source of healthy fats and protein. It can keep you full and provide sustained energy. However, Dr. Sethi mentions that you must check portion size and enjoy it in moderation.

9. Idli/dosa - 6/10

Made from fermented rice and lentils, they are rich in probiotics and protein. These popular options promote gut health and are easy to digest. "Fermented but carb-heavy, make sure to always pair with protein."

10. Cereal/granola - 2/10

Cereals can be a good source of fibre, but watch for added sugars. When selected wisely, they can support energy and digestion. Dr. Sethi revealed that they are often ultra-processed with hidden sugars and seed oils, so they should be avoided.

Choosing the right breakfast options can significantly impact overall health, facilitating a strong start to each day while supporting a balanced lifestyle. It's recommended to include a mix of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates to maximise benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.