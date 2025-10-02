From Nuts To Chickpeas: Nutritionist Shares 3 Power Snacks For Working Women

Busy workdays filled with back-to-back meetings, tight deadlines, and constant multitasking often leave little room for healthy eating. Many of us end up reaching for quick snacks like chips, biscuits, or sugary treats when hungry. These snacks might feel satisfying at first, but they usually contain lots of sugar, salt, or unhealthy fats. After some time, energy levels drop suddenly, making you feel tired and sluggish.

To address this, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared three simple yet powerful snacks that are nutritious, portable, and backed by science.

On Instagram, she highlighted three delicious and practical snacks to keep working women fueled all day.

The first is the cognitive boost snack, the nuts mix. Ms Batra recommends having a handful of almonds, walnuts, or cashews. These are rich in healthy fats, plant protein, and vitamin B6, which help improve focus, maintain stable energy, and uplift mood.

For extra benefits, she suggests pairing nuts with green or herbal tea to boost antioxidant intake. This snack is easy to carry and keeps your mind sharp and healthy.

For tackling mid-morning hunger pangs, she recommends the sustained energy snack, the spiced roasted chickpeas. Unlike sugary snacks that spike and crash blood sugar levels, roasted chickpeas are packed with fiber, complex carbs and protein. This snack keeps you full and prevents energy crashes.

Adding spices like turmeric and cumin not only enhances the flavor but also boosts antioxidant intake and provides anti-inflammatory benefits. “Store them easily and snack anytime!” Ms Batra advised.

Finally, for combating stress, she suggests the stress-busting snack called Dates Stuffed with Walnuts. This wholesome and naturally sweet snack is rich in magnesium and omega-3s, which help lower cortisol, balance mood, and even promote a natural glow for the skin.

"Whether it's mid-morning hunger, post-lunch slump, or evening stress, these snacks have you covered! Because a strong woman deserves snacks that fuel her brain, body & beauty," she mentioned.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.