Flying Too Often? This Common Blood Issue Could Make It Risky: Don't Ignore It

Frequent flying might sound fun or even necessary for official tours or those who work as cabin attendants, but there's a lesser-known health concern that often flies under the radar, low haemoglobin. If your blood levels are not where they should be, boarding a flight could be more taxing on your body than you realise. As per a study at high altitude your blood oxygen levels drop; your brain tells you to breathe faster and deeper. This helps bring more oxygen into your lungs, but it comes with a side effect, which is that you exhale too much carbon dioxide (CO2). Losing too much CO2 makes your blood more alkaline. This chemical shift actually tricks your brain into slowing your breathing back down, which isn't helpful when you still need oxygen. Whether you're a regular traveller or planning your next trip, understanding how low haemoglobin affects your body mid-air can help you avoid serious risks.

What Is Low Haemoglobin, and Why Does It Matter?

Haemoglobin is a protein in your red blood cells that carries oxygen from your lungs to the rest of your body. When levels drop, a condition commonly known as anaemia, your organs and tissues don't get enough oxygen to function efficiently. Haemoglobin reference ranges are used to define the threshold for anemia across different demographics. For adult men, a normal range typically spans from 13.0 to 17.0 g/dL, with any value below 13.0 g/dL categorised as low.

Non-pregnant women have a slightly lower physiological threshold, with a normal range of 12.0 to 15.0 g/dL; a reading below 12.0 g/dL is considered anemic. During pregnancy, these requirements shift due to increased blood volume, establishing a normal range of 11.0 to 14.0 g/dL, where a level below 11.0 g/dL indicates a deficiency that may require medical attention.

Now add flying into the mix

Aircraft cabins are pressurised, but not to sea-level conditions. Oxygen levels are lower at cruising altitude, which means your body already gets slightly less oxygen than usual. If your haemoglobin is low, this oxygen dip can hit you harder.

Also read: Understanding Haemoglobin Levels: How Low Is Too Low, Red Flags To Watch Out For

Why Flying Can Be Risky with Low Haemoglobin

At 35,000 feet, your body is subtly working harder to maintain normal oxygen levels. For someone with healthy haemoglobin, this isn't a problem. But if your levels are low, your body may struggle to cope. Here's what can happen:

Increased fatigue: You may feel unusually tired or weak during or after the flight

Shortness of breath: Even minimal movement like walking down the aisle can feel exhausting

Dizziness or light-headedness: Reduced oxygen supply can affect your brain function

Heart strain: Your heart may work harder to pump oxygen, which can be risky if ignored

In severe cases, it could even lead to complications requiring medical attention mid-flight.

Who Should Be More Careful?

Low haemoglobin can affect anyone, but some groups are more at risk:

Women with heavy menstrual cycles

People with nutritional deficiencies, especially iron, vitamin B12, or folate

Those with chronic illnesses

Frequent travellers with poor diet or irregular routines

Interestingly, many people don't even realise they have low haemoglobin until symptoms become noticeable.

Signs You Shouldn't Ignore Before Flying

Planning a trip? Watch out for these warning signs:

Persistent fatigue even after rest

Pale or dull skin

Frequent headaches

Rapid heartbeat

Cold hands and feet

If you notice these, it might be worth getting a simple blood test done before you fly.

A Lesser-Known Risk: Blood Clots

Frequent flying is already linked to a higher risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a condition where blood clots form in deep veins, usually in the legs. Low haemoglobin doesn't directly cause clots, but when combined with long hours of immobility, dehydration, and poor circulation, the overall risk to your cardiovascular system can increase. This is why hydration, movement, and overall blood health matter more than you might think.

How to Stay Safe If You Have Low Haemoglobin

The good news? You don't have to stop flying altogether. You just need to be a bit more mindful.

1. Get tested before frequent travel

A basic blood test can give you clarity and help you take corrective steps early. Focus on iron-rich foods like spinach, lentils, red meat, and fortified cereals. Pair them with vitamin C for better absorption.

2. Stay hydrated and move during flights

Cabin air is usually dry, which can worsen fatigue and circulation issues. Also, stand up, stretch, or walk every hour to keep blood flowing. In some cases, it is always best to seek medical advice or treatment that may be necessary before flying. A registered practitioner may suggest supplements to overcome the problem.

Also read: Low Haemoglobin? Follow These 6 Diet Tips To Boost Levels Naturally

Flying frequently isn't a problem for most people, but if your haemoglobin levels are low, it can quietly turn into a risk you didn't see coming. The key is awareness. A simple check-up, better nutrition, and small in-flight habits can go a long way in keeping your travel safe and stress-free. So before your next flight, don't just pack your bags, make sure your health is ready for take-off too.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.