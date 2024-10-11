World Thrombosis Day 2024: These Preventative Exercises Can Reduce The Risk Of Blood Clots

Walking is one of the easiest and low effort exercises to help improve your heart health

World Thrombosis Day, observed annually on October 13, is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness about thrombosis, a condition in which blood clots form in blood vessels. These clots can obstruct blood flow, leading to life-threatening complications like deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism. However, regular physical activity can help prevent blood clots by promoting healthy blood circulation and reducing the risk of thrombosis. Keep reading as we share a list of exercises you can try to help reduce your risk of blood clots.

Preventative exercises to reduce the risk of blood clots

1. Walking

Walking is a simple, low-impact exercise that improves circulation in the legs, reducing the risk of DVT. Engaging the calf muscles, encourages blood flow back to the heart, preventing stagnation that could lead to clot formation. Aim for 30 minutes of brisk walking daily to maintain good vascular health.

2. Calf raises

Calf raises target the muscles in the lower legs, enhancing blood flow from the veins back to the heart. Stand on your toes, lift your heels, and then lower them back down. This exercise can be done multiple times a day, especially during long periods of sitting, to reduce the risk of blood pooling in the legs.

3. Leg lifts

Leg lifts strengthen the quadriceps and improve circulation in the lower body. While lying on your back, lift one leg at a time, hold for a few seconds, and lower it down. This helps activate the muscles in the legs, promoting better blood flow and reducing the risk of clot formation in the legs.

4. Ankle circles

Ankle circles are beneficial for maintaining blood flow in the lower extremities, especially during extended periods of immobility, such as during travel. Rotate your ankles in circles, first clockwise and then counterclockwise, to stimulate circulation and keep the blood moving through the veins.

5. Toe pointing and flexing

This simple exercise can be done while sitting or lying down. Point your toes forward and then flex them back toward your body. Repeating this action helps stimulate circulation in the feet and legs, reducing the likelihood of blood clots forming due to inactivity.

6. Seated marches

Seated marches are ideal for people who spend long hours at a desk or in transit. While sitting, lift one knee at a time in a marching motion. This exercise keeps the leg muscles active and encourages blood flow, which can prevent clots from forming in the lower body.

7. Heel-to-toe rocking

Heel-to-toe rocking is an easy exercise that can be done while standing or sitting. Simply rock from your heels to your toes repeatedly. This movement activates the calf muscles and promotes venous return, helping to prevent blood clots in the legs.

8. Swimming

Swimming provides a full-body, low-impact workout that enhances circulation without putting undue stress on the joints. The natural resistance of the water helps tone muscles, which in turn promotes better blood flow and reduces the risk of clots.

Incorporating these exercises into your daily routine can help reduce the risk of blood clots by keeping your blood flow smooth and steady.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.