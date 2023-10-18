World Thrombosis Day 2023: What Is Thrombosis? Here's Everything You Need To Know

World Thrombosis Day 2023: Thrombosis is a formation of a blood clot inside a blood vessel

World Thrombosis Day is a global awareness campaign that takes place on October 13th every year. Its purpose is to raise awareness about thrombosis, which refers to the formation of blood clots in veins or arteries. Thrombosis is a leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide.

World Thrombosis Day is recognised to highlight the importance of recognising the signs and symptoms of thrombosis, promoting early diagnosis and treatment, and raising awareness about its risk factors and preventive measures. The campaign aims to educate and engage healthcare professionals, patients, and the general public to take action against thrombosis.

The history of World Thrombosis Day dates back to 2014 when the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) established it as an annual observance day. The ISTH recognised the need for a global initiative to address the rising cases of thrombosis and to prevent associated complications.

Since then, World Thrombosis Day has gained recognition and support from various organisations, healthcare professionals, patient advocacy groups, and patients worldwide. The campaign promotes education, awareness, and action to reduce the burden of thrombosis and ensure better patient outcomes.

Thrombosis is a medical condition involving the formation of a blood clot inside a blood vessel, obstructing the flow of blood. It can occur in veins (venous thrombosis) or arteries (arterial thrombosis). In this article, we share some of the most common signs and symptoms of thrombosis. We also share its causes and share prevention and treatment tips.

Causes

Prolonged inactivity or immobility, such as during long flights or bed rest.

Surgery or trauma that causes blood vessels to be damaged.

Certain medical conditions, like cancer, heart disease, or autoimmune disorders.

Genetic or acquired blood clotting disorders.

Hormonal changes or use of hormonal medications, like birth control pills.

Obesity, smoking, or a sedentary lifestyle.

Advanced age and a family history of blood clots.

Signs

Swelling, warmth, and redness in the affected area.

Pain or tenderness along the affected vein.

Skin discolouration or a firm, cord-like feeling under the skin.

Shortness of breath, chest pain, or coughing (in case of a clot in the lungs).

Treatment

Medication: Anticoagulants (blood thinners) are often prescribed to prevent the clot from growing and to prevent new clot formation. Thrombolytic therapy: In severe cases, drugs are used to dissolve the clot quickly. Surgical intervention: Thrombectomy is a surgical procedure to remove the clot. Compression stockings: Wearing specially fitted stockings helps prevent or relieve symptoms of venous thrombosis.

Prevention Strategies

Exercise daily, maintaining an active lifestyle helps improve blood circulation. This can lower your risk of thrombosis. Avoid prolonged sitting or standing, Move your legs frequently, especially during long trips. Stay hydrated and drink sufficient water throughout the day. Drinking enough water prevents dehydration, which can contribute to increased clotting risk. Follow a healthy diet, eat a balanced diet low in saturated fat to maintain a healthy weight and promote cardiovascular health. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption. Smoking and excessive alcohol use can increase the risk of thrombosis.

It is important to consult a healthcare professional for a personalised evaluation and appropriate management plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.