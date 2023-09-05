Do You Have An Irregular Heartbeat? Here's What You Can Do About It

A consistently irregular heartbeat can be a sign of an underlying health issue

An irregular heartbeat, also known as arrhythmia, refers to a condition where the heart beats too fast, too slow, or in an irregular pattern. This occurs when there is a disturbance in the heart's electrical system, which controls the heart rate and rhythm.

While occasional irregular heartbeats can be common and harmless, a consistently irregular heartbeat may be a sign of an underlying medical condition. Certain factors can contribute to irregular heart rhythms, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, stress, smoking, excessive alcohol or caffeine consumption, drug abuse, genetic disorders, and hormonal changes.

Preventing or managing irregular heartbeat can be possible depending on the cause. Following certain habits can help manage irregular heartbeat. In this article, we discuss some simple steps you can incorporate into your routine to better manage irregular heartbeat.

Some preventative measures and management techniques include:

1. Regular exercise

Engaging in moderate-intensity exercise for at least 30 minutes per day can help strengthen the heart and improve its functioning. It can also lower the risk of various other chronic heart diseases.

2. Healthy diet

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can support heart health and manage irregular heartbeat. Similarly, an unhealthy diet can worsen your heart health and increase the risk of other cardiovascular diseases.

3. Stress management

Adopting stress-relief techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or engaging in hobbies can help reduce stress levels that can trigger irregular heartbeats.

4. Avoid stimulants

Limiting or avoiding excessive consumption of caffeine, nicotine, alcohol, and other stimulants can help manage irregular heartbeat. As discussed above, certain stimulants can not only worsen but also cause irregular heartbeat.

5. Maintain a healthy weight

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight reduces the strain on the heart and can prevent or manage irregular heartbeat. Along with this, being obese can lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases such as diabetes, cholesterol, etc.

6. Get enough sleep

Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night as sleep deprivation can contribute to heart rhythm abnormalities. Getting good quality and quantity of sleep also boosts your overall cardiovascular health and reduces the risk of various diseases.

7. Follow the medication regimen

If prescribed medications to manage irregular heartbeat, it is important to follow the prescribed dosage and timing as directed by a healthcare professional.

8. Stay hydrated

Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day helps maintain electrolyte balance and supports heart health. Make sure to consume 2-3 litres of water daily.

9. Regular check-ups

Regularly visiting a healthcare professional for check-ups and screenings can help monitor and manage any underlying conditions contributing to irregular heartbeat. Talking to a professional can also help you better navigate the best measures for you to overcome irregular heartbeat.

10. Avoid excess stress on the heart

Avoid activities that may overexert the heart, such as extreme physical activities or lifting heavy weights, unless advised by a healthcare professional.

It is essential to consult with a healthcare professional if experiencing irregular heartbeats to determine the cause and appropriate treatment plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.