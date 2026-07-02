A strong lower body contributes to better balance, stability, and posture, which is particularly important as you age. Strong legs and hips support daily activities, enhance athletic performance, and reduce the risk of injury. Both lunges and squats are elite lower-body exercises, as they target the major muscle groups in the legs, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. Squats strengthen your legs, allowing you to lift heavier weights, while lunges provide a greater range of motion per leg, correcting muscle imbalances and deeply targeting the glutes, hamstrings, and core stabilisers.

Lunges vs squats: Benefits explained

Lunges

1. Muscle engagement: Lunges activate the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves while also engaging stabilising muscles in the core and hips.

2. Balance and coordination: Performing lunges requires balance and coordination, which can improve functional strength and stability.

3. Variability: Lunges can be modified into various forms such as forward, reverse, and side lunges, allowing for different angles of muscle engagement.

4. Hip flexibility and joint health: Lunges stretch the hip flexors of the back leg as well as put less compressive load on the spine.

Squats

1. Muscle engagement: Squats primarily work the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and lower back, providing a comprehensive lower body workout.

2. Functional movement: Squats mimic everyday movements, such as sitting and standing, making them highly functional.

3. Core stability: Squats require core engagement to maintain proper form, helping strengthen the abdominal muscles.

4. Bilateral growth: Squats target both legs equally at the same time.

Which is better for building lower body muscles?

When it comes to determining which exercise is better for building lower body muscles, it often depends on the individual's fitness goals and capabilities.

Squats may be more effective for building overall power and strength due to their emphasis on larger muscle groups and higher weight capacity. This strength allows you to lift significantly heavier weights than you can during a lunge. Heavy mechanical tension is the primary driver of muscle growth, giving squats the upper hand for building bulk in the quads and glutes. However, lunges are beneficial for improving balance, coordination, and unilateral strength (strength of each leg individually).

An ideal training program should not choose one over the other. Use squats as your primary heavy lift to build bulk, and follow up with lunges as a secondary movement to shape the muscles, prevent injuries, and ensure symmetrical development.

In conclusion, both lunges and squats are effective and important for building lower body strength and can complement each other in a well-rounded fitness regimen. Incorporating both exercises into your routine can lead to the best results in terms of strength, stability, and muscle definition.

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