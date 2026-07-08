The arrival of the monsoon offers a welcome break from scorching summer temperatures, making it an appealing time to resume outdoor walks, runs or cycling sessions. However, the rainy season also brings a spike in infectious diseases, slippery roads, waterlogging, humidity and poor air quality in many Indian cities, all of which can make exercising riskier if adequate precautions are not taken. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon significantly alters humidity and environmental conditions across the country.

At the same time, India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) routinely report an increase in illnesses such as dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, viral fevers and gastrointestinal infections during this period. These seasonal health risks make it even more important to approach fitness with a combination of caution and consistency rather than avoiding physical activity altogether.

Regular exercise remains one of the most effective ways to strengthen the immune system, improve cardiovascular health, manage stress and support metabolic health. The key is adapting your routine to the changing weather.

Dr Neeraj Kumar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-HealthCity, explains that staying active during the rainy season is not only possible but beneficial, provided people make a few practical adjustments.

Why You Shouldn't Stop Exercising During The Monsoon

Many people become significantly less active during the rainy season because outdoor workouts become inconvenient. However, physical inactivity itself carries health risks. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends adults accumulate at least 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity every week or 75-150 minutes of vigorous activity to reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and certain cancers.

"The monsoon season brings welcome relief from the summer heat, but it also presents unique challenges for maintaining a healthy fitness routine. Rainy weather, slippery roads, increased humidity, and a higher risk of infections often discourage people from exercising. However, staying active during the monsoon is essential for boosting immunity, improving mood, and maintaining overall health," says Dr Kumar.

Choose Indoor Workouts On Rainy Days

One of the easiest ways to remain consistent is by moving your workouts indoors. "Instead of skipping workouts, individuals can switch to indoor activities such as yoga, strength training, Pilates, dance workouts or home cardio sessions. These exercises help improve flexibility, endurance and cardiovascular health without exposing the body to harsh weather conditions," Dr Kumar advises.

Indoor exercise also reduces exposure to contaminated rainwater, mosquitoes, slippery pavements and sudden weather changes.

Some effective indoor options include:

Yoga and mobility exercises

Bodyweight strength training

Resistance band workouts

Stationary cycling

Skipping rope (where space permits)

Low-impact aerobic workouts

Prefer Outdoor Exercise? Take These Precautions

For many people, outdoor walking, jogging and cycling remain preferred forms of exercise. While these activities can continue during light rain, safety should come first.

According to Dr Kumar, "If outdoor exercise is preferred, it is important to choose safe locations, wear waterproof yet breathable clothing and avoid waterlogged areas that may increase the risk of injuries or infections. Proper footwear with a good grip can prevent slips and falls on wet surfaces."

Avoid exercising:

During heavy rainfall

During thunderstorms

On flooded roads

In areas with poor visibility

Where open drains or stagnant water are present

Standing water can harbour disease-causing microorganisms and increase exposure to infections such as leptospirosis, while waterlogged areas also become breeding grounds for mosquitoes responsible for dengue and malaria.

Don't Ignore Hydration Just Because It's Cooler

Many people drink less water during the rainy season because they sweat less and don't feel thirsty. However, dehydration can still occur, particularly during indoor workouts or humid weather. "Hydration is equally important during the monsoon, even though people may not feel as thirsty due to cooler temperatures," says Dr Kumar.

The WHO and sports medicine experts recommend maintaining adequate fluid intake before, during and after physical activity. Dr Kumar adds, "Drinking enough water and consuming a balanced diet rich in seasonal fruits, vegetables, protein and vitamin C can strengthen the immune system and help the body fight common monsoon illnesses such as colds, flu and stomach infections."

Foods rich in vitamin C, zinc and high-quality protein also support normal immune function, although no single food can prevent infection.

Hygiene Matters More During The Monsoon

Warm, humid conditions create an environment where bacteria and fungi thrive. "Personal hygiene also plays a crucial role in staying healthy. Showering after workouts, changing out of damp clothes immediately and keeping workout equipment clean can reduce the chances of fungal and bacterial infections," Dr Kumar says.

Simple habits can significantly reduce infection risk:

Wash hands after outdoor exercise

Dry shoes completely before reuse

Wear moisture-wicking clothing

Clean gym mats and shared equipment

Avoid remaining in wet socks or clothing

Listen To Your Body

Trying to "push through" illness can prolong recovery and increase complications. "It is also advisable to avoid exercising outdoors during heavy rain, thunderstorms or poor air quality conditions. Listening to the body is essential, as pushing through illness or fatigue can delay recovery and weaken immunity. Adequate sleep and stress management further support fitness goals during the rainy season," Dr Kumar advises.

The monsoon doesn't have to interrupt your fitness journey. In fact, with thoughtful planning, it can be an excellent opportunity to build sustainable exercise habits while protecting your health. Whether you choose yoga at home, strength training indoors or cautious outdoor walks between showers, consistency is more important than intensity.

As Dr Kumar concludes, "With a few smart adjustments and consistent habits, the monsoon can become an excellent time to focus on overall wellness rather than an excuse to remain inactive. By combining safe exercise practices, nutritious eating, proper hydration and good hygiene, individuals can enjoy the refreshing season while staying fit, energetic and protected from common health risks."

The goal isn't to avoid the rains, it's to adapt to them safely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.