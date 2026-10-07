Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, who is 60 years old, is an inspiration for many in the fitness community. He recently completed two full-distance Ironman triathlons in just six days. Each triathlon consists of a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180-kilometre cycling segment, and a 42.2-kilometre run. In a recent conversation with NDTVLifeline, Soman shared that he prefers to run barefoot and often chooses to keep his shoes off while doing so.

Understanding barefoot running

Barefoot running is the practice of running without any footwear, or by using ultra-thin minimalist shoes often called barefoot shoes that allow the feet to make direct contact with the ground. This approach contrasts with traditional running, which generally involves wearing cushioned and supportive shoes designed to absorb impact.

Differences between barefoot running and running with shoes

1. Foot mechanics:

Running barefoot encourages a natural running form, promoting midfoot or forefoot striking, rather than heel striking, which can reduce impact forces.

Running with shoes often leads to heel striking due to cushioning, which can alter gait and potentially increase impact-related injuries.

2. Foot strength and flexibility

Running barefoot strengthens foot muscles and improves flexibility, as shoes often restrict natural foot movement.

Shoes provide cushioning and support but may weaken foot muscles over time due to lack of use.

3. Sensory feedback

Barefoot running enhances proprioception (awareness of body position) and allows the runner to feel the terrain, aiding in balance and agility.

On the other hand, shoes block sensory input from the ground.

4. Protection

Shoes protect feet completely against sharp objects and extreme temperatures.

Walking or running barefoot leaves soles vulnerable to punctures, blisters, and debris.

5. Stride mechanics

Wearing shoes helps encourage longer strides, which can sometimes lead to harmful overstriding.

Running barefoot automatically results in shorter, quicker strides.

Benefits of barefoot running

1. It promotes better posture and biomechanics, potentially reducing the risk of common injuries and chronic pain.

2. Without artificial arch supports, your intrinsic foot muscles work harder, which can naturally lift and strengthen fallen arches.

3. It can help increase awareness of your surroundings and the running surface, aiding in adaptive responses. Enhanced sensory feedback helps your brain better coordinate stability, alignment, and balance.

Cons of barefoot running

1. While barefoot running lowers stress on the knees, it drastically increases the workload on your calves, Achilles tendons, and the balls of your feet.

2. Barefoot runners are more susceptible to cuts, scrapes, and puncture wounds from debris on the ground.

3. Not practical in all terrains, like rocky trails and urban environments where shoes provide necessary protection.

Safety tips for beginners

Start very slowly: Start with just 5 to 10 minutes of walking or light jogging barefoot, or use a walk/run interval method.

Start with just 5 to 10 minutes of walking or light jogging barefoot, or use a walk/run interval method. Choose safe, soft surfaces: If you're new to barefoot running, begin with short distances on soft surfaces like grass, smooth sand, or a rubberised track before attempting concrete.

If you're new to barefoot running, begin with short distances on soft surfaces like grass, smooth sand, or a rubberised track before attempting concrete. Use the 10% rule: Do not increase your weekly barefoot distance or time by more than 10% per week. Keep using your cushioned shoes for your primary long runs.

Do not increase your weekly barefoot distance or time by more than 10% per week. Keep using your cushioned shoes for your primary long runs. Strength train: Incorporate strength training for your legs and feet to build muscle and prevent strain.

Incorporate strength training for your legs and feet to build muscle and prevent strain. Consider minimalist shoes first: Use thin-soled minimalist shoes to protect your skin while keeping the barefoot mechanics.

Use thin-soled minimalist shoes to protect your skin while keeping the barefoot mechanics. Listen to your body: If you feel sharp pain in your arches, the balls of your feet, or your Achilles tendon, stop immediately and rest.

Overall, while barefoot running can offer numerous benefits, it's essential to approach it with caution and awareness of your body's limits. Barefoot running is not recommended for individuals with severe pre-existing foot deformities, structural arthritis, or conditions causing reduced foot sensation, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Transitioning from traditional running to barefoot should be done thoughtfully to minimise the risk of injury.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.