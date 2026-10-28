Bhuvan Bam's Fitness Transformation Ahead Of 'Dhindora 2': How Much Time It Took Him To Get In Shape

Bhuvan Bam's fitness journey has caught attention after his trainer, Pranit Shilimkar, shared transformation pictures of the actor and content creator ahead of the premiere of Dhindora 2 on Netflix. The photographs offer a glimpse of the physical changes Bhuvan has undergone, highlighting the work that goes into building and maintaining a fitness routine. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Pranit wrote, "Kam karte raho, Dhindora toh bajega hi", while tagging Bhuvan. He also acknowledged the support he received from Rohit Raj and Vedant during the process, writing, "it was almost impossible without your help! Extremely grateful." The post comes as Bhuvan prepares to return to the world of Dhindora, the comedy series built around the multiple characters created by the YouTuber-turned-actor. While Pranit's caption connects the fitness journey with the upcoming show, it also offers an opportunity to understand the basics of building muscle through consistent training, adequate nutrition and recovery.

Bhuvan Bam Gears Up For 'Dhindora 2'

The upcoming season marks Bhuvan's return to the franchise and its familiar characters, including Titu Mama. The show follows his earlier work in projects that have allowed him to explore different kinds of roles. Bhuvan was recently seen playing Rash Behari Bose in The Revolutionaries, marking a shift from the comedy-driven characters that first made him popular online. With Dhindora 2, he is set to revisit the humour and character-driven storytelling associated with his digital work.

Pranit's caption connects the actor's fitness efforts with the upcoming season, using a play on the show's title to acknowledge the work happening behind the scenes.

How To Build Muscle: 5 Tips To Follow

Building muscle requires more than lifting heavy weights. A well-planned workout routine, adequate protein intake, sufficient calories and proper recovery all contribute to muscle growth. Here are five essential principles to follow.

1. Follow A Progressive Strength Training Routine

Resistance training stimulates muscle growth by challenging the muscles to adapt to increasing demands. Exercises such as squats, rows, bench presses, overhead presses and deadlifts can help develop strength and muscle mass. Beginners can start with two to three full-body strength sessions a week, focusing on proper technique before increasing the weights. As strength improves, the resistance, repetitions or total training volume can be increased gradually. Consistency matters more than lifting the heaviest weight possible in every session.

2. Eat Enough Protein

Protein provides the amino acids needed to repair and build muscle tissue after exercise. People who train regularly may benefit from spreading their protein intake across meals instead of consuming most of it in a single sitting.

Eggs, milk, yoghurt, fish, chicken, lean meat, beans, lentils, soy products and paneer are useful protein sources. For healthy adults undertaking regular resistance training, a daily protein intake of around 1.4 to 2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight is commonly recommended. Individual requirements depend on training intensity, body composition and overall health.

3. Consume Enough Calories

Building muscle requires sufficient energy to support training and recovery. Eating too little can make it harder to gain muscle, particularly when combined with frequent or intense workouts. People looking to gain muscle may benefit from a modest calorie surplus alongside progressive resistance training. However, those who are new to strength training or returning after a break may be able to gain muscle while maintaining their weight, depending on their starting point. The aim should be to support muscle growth without unnecessarily increasing body fat.

4. Prioritise Sleep And Recovery

Muscles need time to recover between challenging workouts. Training the same muscle groups intensely without adequate recovery can affect performance and increase fatigue. Most adults should aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Rest days, appropriate workout spacing and adequate hydration can also support recovery. If performance consistently declines or soreness persists, it may be worth reviewing training volume, sleep and nutrition.

5. Track Progress And Stay Consistent

Muscle growth takes time, and visible changes vary from person to person. It can take one to three years to get a mascular shape. Instead of judging progress only by photographs or body weight, track improvements in strength, exercise technique, workout performance and body measurements. A consistent training routine can help identify gradual improvements in weights lifted and repetitions completed. Taking photographs under similar lighting and conditions can also provide a more consistent way to assess physical changes over time. Avoid comparing your progress with another person's transformation, as genetics, training history, nutrition and lifestyle all influence results.

Bhuvan Bam's transformation pictures shared by trainer Pranit Shilimkar have drawn attention ahead of Dhindora 2. While the post does not disclose the details of the actor's workout routine or diet, the broader principles of muscle building remain the same: train progressively, eat adequate protein and calories, sleep well and allow the body time to recover. Sustainable results come from following a routine that can be maintained over months, rather than relying on short-term, extreme fitness plans.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.