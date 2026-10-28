Abhishek Sharma's 35-Ball Century: The Fitness Secrets Behind His Explosive Batting

Explosive batting performance of Abhishek Sharma has become one of the defining features of India's T20 cricket, with the left-handed opener regularly turning matches one-sided. His latest performance against New Zealand in Wellington, where he hit a century off just 35 balls, offered another reminder of his extraordinary power-hitting ability. But behind the sixes, rapid footwork and fearless strokeplay lies a story of years of training, discipline and mental preparation. Abhishek scored 113 off 38 balls in the third T20I on Tuesday, helping India chase down New Zealand's 199-run target with six wickets to spare. Opening alongside teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, he powered India to a record-breaking start, with the pair putting on 118 runs in the Powerplay. The century was another milestone in a career built around attacking cricket. However, the 26-year-old's journey also offers a glimpse into the physical and mental demands of elite cricket. From early-morning gym sessions and swimming to meditation and guidance from former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek's preparation extends well beyond the time he spends at the crease. Here is a look at some of the fitness habits and training anecdotes behind the India opener's rise.

1. Abhishek Sharma's 4 AM Fitness Routine

One of the most striking details about Abhishek's early cricketing years is how much time he devoted to training even before becoming an international star. In an interview with The Indian Express, his father and childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, recalled that Abhishek's days began as early as 4 am. His routine included gym sessions, exercise, running and swimming, followed by extensive cricket practice. "His days started at 4am," Rajkumar told the media, describing the young cricketer's commitment to improving his game. The routine reflects the importance of physical conditioning in modern cricket. While batting ability depends on technique, timing and decision-making, players must also develop the stamina to maintain concentration, move quickly between the wickets and perform repeatedly across demanding schedules.

For an opening batter such as Abhishek, who often looks to attack from the first over, strength, coordination and the ability to maintain balance while playing aggressive shots are particularly valuable. His early-morning routine should not be interpreted as a fitness prescription for everyone. Professional athletes train under specific schedules and recovery requirements. For recreational exercisers, adequate sleep, gradual progression and consistency matter more than waking up at a particular hour.

2. Swimming, Running And Gym Workouts

Abhishek's reported training routine combines several forms of physical activity rather than relying exclusively on batting practice. According to his father, swimming, running, gym sessions and general exercise formed part of his preparation from a young age. Each activity can serve a different purpose in an athlete's conditioning programme. Running can help develop cardiovascular fitness, depending on its intensity and duration. Swimming offers another form of aerobic exercise, while gym training can help athletes develop strength and muscular endurance. A structured strength programme may also support stability and movement control during sporting actions. Cricket itself involves repeated bursts of activity rather than continuous endurance alone. Players accelerate, change direction, rotate their bodies and generate force while batting, bowling and fielding.

For a batter who frequently attempts powerful shots, physical preparation must complement technical work. Strength alone does not guarantee bigger hits, but a combination of coordination, efficient movement, sound technique and appropriate conditioning can help a player execute shots consistently.

The important lesson is not that every fitness enthusiast needs to copy an elite cricketer's entire schedule. Instead, combining cardiovascular activity, resistance training and sport-specific practice can create a more balanced approach to fitness.

3. Yuvraj Singh's Role In His Training And Discipline

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has played an important role in Abhishek's development, providing guidance and helping him build confidence in his abilities. Abhishek's father has previously spoken about Yuvraj's involvement in the youngster's training, including the time and effort the former cricketer invested in helping him improve. Reports have also described how Yuvraj continued to give Abhishek feedback when he believed the batter needed to correct an aspect of his game. The relationship highlights an important part of professional sport: fitness and performance are rarely developed in isolation.

An experienced mentor can help a player identify weaknesses, establish training priorities and maintain discipline through periods of poor form. For a young batter expected to score quickly and consistently, this guidance can be as important as physical preparation. Abhishek's progress also demonstrates why training must evolve as an athlete matures. A routine that works during junior cricket may need adjustments when the demands of international cricket, travel and frequent matches increase. Recovery, workload management and individualised preparation become particularly important when players compete across formats and tournaments throughout the year.

4. Meditation: The Mental Fitness Habit Behind His Calm Celebration

Abhishek's physical training is only one part of his preparation. Meditation has also become a prominent feature of his approach to dealing with the pressures of professional cricket. After his latest century against New Zealand, he celebrated by sitting in a meditative pose, drawing attention to a practice he has spoken about publicly. Following his earlier 30-ball T20I century against Afghanistan in New Delhi, Abhishek said meditation had helped him remain stable through the ups and downs of cricket. He explained that he had focused on meditation and manifestation over the preceding year. Professional cricket can involve intense scrutiny, frequent travel, unpredictable results and pressure to perform. Mental preparation can help athletes develop routines that allow them to refocus, manage emotions and approach competition with greater composure.

Meditation is one possible tool for developing mindfulness and attention. However, its effects vary between individuals, and it should not be treated as a guarantee of better sporting performance. For people who want to explore the practice, beginning with five to 10 minutes of quiet breathing or guided meditation may be more manageable than attempting long sessions immediately. After scoring a century in the latest match he celebrated it with his trademark meditation pose.

Abhishek's experience also illustrates that mental fitness deserves attention alongside physical conditioning, particularly in sports where decisions must be made in fractions of a second.

5. Golf And The Importance Of Bat Swing Mechanics

Another interesting aspect of Abhishek's preparation is his interest in golf. His father has explained that playing golf under the influence of Yuvraj and former West Indies captain Brian Lara has helped him work on his bat swing. While golf and cricket are different sports, both involve coordinated body movements, balance, timing and the transfer of force through a swinging motion. For a batter, the objective is not simply to hit the ball as hard as possible. The ability to maintain balance, position the body correctly and bring the bat through an effective path is crucial to consistent contact. Abhishek's development has also involved technical adjustments. Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Simon Helmot, discussing the batter's progress with The Indian Express, highlighted improvements in his stance, positioning and ability to access different areas of the ground.

These details matter because power-hitting is not purely a product of muscular strength. Technique, timing, anticipation and decision-making all contribute to how effectively a batter uses the power available to him.

6. Preparation Before Power-Hitting

Abhishek's attacking style can make his performances look instinctive, but he has spoken about the importance of preparing for specific opponents and bowling plans. In a 2026 interview he explained that he studies the bowlers he is likely to face and tries to make practice challenging so that he is better prepared for difficult situations during matches. This approach illustrates how physical and technical preparation work together. An athlete may be physically capable of executing a shot but still needs to recognise the right delivery, understand field placements and make quick decisions.

For fitness enthusiasts, the broader principle is that training should be purposeful. Repeating an exercise without understanding its objective may be less useful than following a structured programme that develops specific abilities and progressively challenges the body.

What Can Fitness Enthusiasts Learn From Abhishek Sharma?

Abhishek's journey offers several practical lessons: remain consistent with training, combine different forms of exercise, take recovery seriously, work on technique and pay attention to mental well-being. However, an elite cricketer's routine should not be copied without considering individual needs. Most adults need seven to nine hours of sleep, and early-morning training is useful only when it does not compromise adequate rest. Exercise intensity and volume should also increase gradually to reduce the risk of injury. Meditation can be explored as part of a broader approach to mental well-being, while strength training and aerobic activity can support general health when performed appropriately. Abhishek Sharma's 35-ball century may be remembered for its speed and power, but his journey reveals a longer process behind the spectacle. Years of cricket practice, physical conditioning, technical refinement and mental preparation have helped shape the player India sees today. His biggest fitness lesson is not that everyone needs a 4 am wake-up call or an athlete's training schedule. It is that sustained improvement comes from consistent effort, purposeful preparation and the willingness to keep working on the details.

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