Fitness Coach Recommends Drinking Warm Lemon Water With Sea Salt In The Morning. What Are Its Benefits?

Morning rituals set the tone for the entire day. From meditation and yoga to journaling or a quiet cup of coffee, different rituals help us transition from sleep mode to being fully present and engaged. One such habit recommended by fitness coach Luke Coutinho is drinking warm lemon water with sea salt. This simple concoction can have a significant impact on your overall well-being.

Here is the recipe:

Cut a lemon in half and squeeze one half into a glass. Add a pinch of sea salt and top it off with warm water. Mix well and drink on an empty stomach.

According to Luke Coutinho, "Adding a pinch of sea salt to warm lemon water can enhance hydration, replenish electrolytes and potentially aid digestion, making it a useful practice for active individuals, those on low-sodium diets, or people in hot climates."

The science supports its role as a mild electrolyte drink, particularly for water absorption and fluid balance. However, those with hypertension, kidney disease, or sodium restrictions should avoid it or consult a doctor.

Earlier, Luke Coutinho shared an Instagram post breaking down how men can look after their prostate. He recommended seven powerful foods for prostate health, including cooked tomatoes, cruciferous vegetables, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, omega-3 fatty acids, berries and green tea. He suggested incorporating these foods into your daily diet regularly.

"Rotate them into soups, smoothies, salads, teas, or snacks. Build recipes around them that suit your culture and taste buds. Be mindful of tolerance: if raw bothers you, lightly cook or steam. If allergic, skip and substitute. Always listen to your body. What works for one person may not work for another," Luke Coutinho wrote in the caption.

Deep sleep, consistent movement, emotional balance, and stress management are equally important for a healthy prostate.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.