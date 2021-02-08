Feeling Under The Weather? Shilpa Shetty Kundra Suggests An Immunity-Boosting Tea For All Your Concerns

The concoction can provide you with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits

The pandemic and the unpredictable weather conditions have made many worrisome. Change of weather results in a compromised immunity, making you more prone to cough, cold and infections. In such a situation, it is important that you work on your immunity by improving your lifestyle. Regular exercise, good sleep, less stress and a healthier diet can help you with this concern. Also, a golden potion suggested by actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra can help in boosting your immunity. It is a lemon-amba haldi-ginger-honey tea, she shared on the caption of her Insta post.

Immunity-boosting tea by Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Lemon, ginger and honey are all famous for providing relief from cough and cold. Amba haldi or mango ginger, says Kundra, add a much-needed twist to this usual concoction. She goes on to add how it is a routine for her son Viaan-Raj, to have a glass of this tea every morning since he was five years old.

This tea can be easily prepared at home. It is loaded with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antibacterial properties. "It can improve digestive and respiratory systems. It also helps boost metabolism, provides vitamin C and potassium, and helps detoxify the body," says Kundra.

Here's a point to note: Do not mix honey in extremely hot or extremely cold water. It can reduce the benefit that the natural sweetener, says Kundra.

You can have this tea on a daily basis to improve your immunity naturally

To prepare two cups of this immunity-boosting tea, you need:

Two cups of warm water; juice of 1.5 lemon, 1.5 tbsp fresh ginger juice, 1 tbsp of fresh Amba haldi, 2 tbsp of honey, a pinch of ground cinnamon and some salt to taste.

Add all the ingredients in a pot and stir till the honey honey dissolves completely. Cover it with a lid and let it sit for around 5-6 minutes. Strain and pour it in a mug and sip on it warm.

Here are the benefits of the ingredients of this immunity-boosting tea:

1. Antioxidant and antibacterial properties of honey can help in improving digestion. Honey is also effective in offering relief from sore throat.

2. Ginger is a spice popular for its digestion improving properties. It is also great for treating nausea. It can also boost metabolism and helps in naturally detoxifying the body.

3. Vitamin C-rich lemons are great for boosting immunity.

4. Amba haldi has antibacterial, antifungal and antioxidant properties which can be helpful in treating joint pain, itching on skin, quick recovery of wounds, cough and indigestion.

So if you have been feeling under the weather or low on energy lately, do try this tea.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.