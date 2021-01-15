Eat Your Way To Immunity: These Nutritionist-Recommended Superfoods Are Your Daily Antioxidant Boosters

Eat fresh fruits and vegetables daily to boost immunity and be disease-free

Highlights Makhija shares that eating two fruits every day can be good for you

Also drink a glass of vegetable juice every day

Fresh haldi should also be part of your daily diet

What you consume on a daily basis can affect your health, weight and overall well-being. When it comes to eating a healthy diet, eating lots of fruits and vegetables, and having homemade meals as much as possible is a given. But along with this, you also need to take a few extra dietary measures thaat can give a boost to your immunity and nutrient intake. Superfoods are foods that add this extra value to your diet by offering a number of health benefits.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to talk about the superfoods that she eats on a daily basis. In her Instagram Reels, Makhija shares that apple cider vinegar, sesame seeds and egg whites are a few superfoods that she eats daily. From aiding digestion to boosting immunity and enhancing nutrition intake, these three superfoods help with all these concerns.

Also read: Weight loss: Egg Whites, Sesame Seeds And Other Superfoods That A Nutritionist Consumes Daily

Here are other superfoods that Makhija banks on

1. Two fruits per day and one glass of vegetable juice

As mentioned above, eating fruits and vegetables every day is an important part of a healthy diet. Makhija shares that eating two fruits every day and a glass of vegetable juice provides daily antioxidant burst to the body. They also provide you with sufficient fibre, a nutrient which can help with weight loss and also prevent constipation. Vitamins and minerals in fruits and vegetables can help you have thick, healthy and shiny hair along with a glowing skin.

Includes lots of fruits and vegetables in your daily diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 5 Nutritionist Recommended Superfoods Vegetarians Should Not Miss

2. Fresh haldi (turmeric)

Raw and fresh haldi should definitely be part of your daily diet. Curcumin is the active compound in turmeric which offer anti-inflammatory, antibiotic and even anti-ageing benefits. Turmeric has been found to be effective for boosting immunity as well. A cup of haldi doodh made from fresh turmeric, at bed time, can help you sleep well and also improve your immune function.

3. Water

Believe it or not, drinking sufficient water every day works just like a superfood works for you. It helps you keep well-hydrated, prevent dehydration, constipation and several other issues related to digestion. Makhija says that drinking sufficient water can help in improving everything, including your skin quality, hair quality, body stamina, and also reduces aches and pains. If you are trying to lose weight, then drinking sufficient water every day is a non-negotiable.

Now you know what a nutritionist herself eats in terms of superfoods, to be fit, healthy, have a younger-looking skin, healthy hair, and be disease-free at all times!

Also read: Celeb Nutritionist Gives 6 Reasons Why You Need To Drink A Glass Of Water Right Now

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.