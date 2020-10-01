World Vegetarian Day: 5 Nutritionist Recommended Superfoods Vegetarians Should Not Miss

World Vegetarian Day 2020: It is important to add enough nutrients to your vegetarian diet

World Vegetarian Day is observed on 1st October 2020. This day is marked to tell about the benefits of vegetarianism. The idea is to help create a better world as a vegetarian diet has proven benefits. Vegetarian diets can offer you several amazing health benefits including weight loss. Studies have also highlighted that consuming a vegetarian diet can help fight the risk of heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers. But it is important to maintain a healthy balance of all essential nutrients. On the occasion of World Vegetarian Day 2020, here are top 5 superfoods vegetarians should not miss.

World Vegetarian Day 2020: 5 superfoods for vegetarians

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are widely consumed in India. These are consumed raw as well as cooked. Tomatoes are low in calories as well as natural sugar. Tomatoes are loaded with heart-healthy potassium and antioxidant lycopene which is is a carotenoid that helps in reducing heart disease risk and bad cholesterol.

2. Beetroots

Beetroot is amongst one of the richest ones when one talks about superfoods. Beets are known to be a good source of fibre, manganese, potassium, vitamin B9, and a few more. Another factor that makes beetroot a top choice is that it also works great for muscle recovery. The number of inflammation-fighting antioxidants and nitrates in beetroot initiates healthy blood flow throughout the body which results in faster muscle recovery and lets the body exercise more.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric or Haldi is an everyday spice used in Indian households. It has been quite popular across the world for its health benefits and medicinal qualities. It also makes any dish much more delicious. The world has been swaying over Turmeric latte which is nothing but popular 'Haldi Doodh' of India which has been consumed for generations whenever one feels dizzy or sick. Turmeric has some wonderful medicinal properties and anti-inflammatory benefits. It also assists in the proper functioning of the cardiovascular system, inhibits specific type of cancers, and also supports detoxification. Turmeric has been used as a spice and herb for several centuries in India.

Vegetarian Day 2020: Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties

4. Indian Gooseberry or Amla

Amla, or the Indian gooseberry is a translucent green colored fruit which is helpful in fighting common cold, burns fat, and helps to enhance immunity. This green fruit is full of vital vitamins and has unmatched antioxidant capabilities. Not only this, it helps in improving eye-sight, manages chronic conditions, and also gives relief in pain. This superfood nourishes the respiratory system, promotes healthy hair, skin, and nails. It aids in rejuvenation and also helps in managing blood sugar levels.

5. Kathal or Jackfruit

Jackfruit, which is high in several minerals and vitamins, is another superfood for vegetarians. It is a good source of carbohydrate, vitamins, protein, fiber, electrolytes, and phytonutrients. It is a top source of simple sugar (fructose and sucrose) that provides instant energy. Jackfruit is also high in dietary fats which is helpful in improved digestion and prevents constipation. Not just this, it has high anti-toxicant content. This superfood is climbing the health food popularity chart nowadays as it helps in decreasing weight and cholesterol, and beat diabetes.

(Ms. Avni Kaul, Nutritionist Wellness Coach & Certified Diabetes Educator, Founder of NutriActivania.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.