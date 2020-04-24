Vegetarians, Here Are Some Simple Ways To Add More Protein To Your Diet

Protein for vegetarians: Add paneer and tofu to your diet

Protein should be a part of your everyday diet. It helps your body function properly. Protein supports weight loss by keeping you full for longer and improving metabolism. Protein also supports immune health. It is the building block of the human body as it helps in the growth and maintenance of tissues. Animal-based foods are rich in protein. According to studies, most vegetarians suffer from protein deficiency. But there are sources of protein for vegetarians as well. For better weight loss and health, here are tips for vegetarians to ensure optimum intake of protein.

Here's how vegetarians can add more protein to their diet

1. Prepare pulses and legumes every day

Pulses and legumes are one of the best protein sources of protein for vegetarians. You can prepare pulses with a variety of beans for lunch or dinner. When it comes to weight loss, it is always advised to add pulses to your diet. These will keep you full for longer as well as add a variety of nutrients to your diet.

2. Add protein to your salads

If your salad is just loaded with vegetables, give a twist to your salad. Add protein sources to your salad. Prepare salad with paneer or tofu. You can also add sprouts or simply prepare a chickpea salad. Sprinkle nuts and seeds like almonds, pumpkin seeds or flaxseeds on your salad to load up protein.

Protein: Add tofu or protein to your salad

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Choose protein-rich snacks

When it comes to snacking many choose unhealthy options. For healthy snacking, you can choose protein-rich snacks. Prepare protein bars at home or consume a handful of nuts and seeds. Eat yogurt or a cheese slice.

4. Add seeds to your diet

Seeds are loaded with several essential nutrients. Many are also a good source of protein. Some seeds that contain optimum amount of protein may include- chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, hemp seeds and sunflower seeds.

Chia seeds are a good source of protein

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Choose a protein-rich breakfast

Breakfast is considered as one of the important meals of the day. You consume a protein-rich breakfast which will keep you full for longer. Cottage cheese, peanut butter, protein cereal or yogurt are some protein-rich breakfast options.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.