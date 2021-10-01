World Vegetarian Day 2021: From Paneer To Amaranth, 7 High-Protein Foods Vegetarians Should Add To Their Diet

Protein is an essential macronutrient that your body requires for healthy muscles and bones

Every year, October 1 is observed as World Vegetarian Day. The aim of this day is to promote the life-enhancing effects of vegetarianism. In the past decade, many people switched to a vegetarian diet. However, the diet of vegetarian people should include much more than just greens. And, unlike what popular belief says, a vegetarian diet can be a good source of protein as well. Here are the 7 best protein sources for vegetarians. These are not only rich in protein but also in other essential vitamins and minerals.

World Vegetarian Day: Best protein sources to your vegetarian diet

1. Tofu

These are made from soybean curds that are pressed and processed like cheese. Soybean is one of the richest sources of plant protein and tofu gives the distilled form of it. It also contains iron, calcium, and 10-19 grams of protein per 100 grams. Tofu can taste bland but it easily absorbs the flavours of other ingredients in any dish.

2. Lentils

Lentils are the next best source of protein that vegetarians can include in their diet. They also contain carbs and fibre. The fibre content in lentils is beneficial for good bacteria in the colon and hence promotes a healthy gut.

3. Chickpeas

Chickpeas or chana or garbanzo beans have a high protein content. They are often included in keto diets. They are also rich in complex carbs, fibre, iron, folate, phosphorus, potassium, and manganese. These nutrients can help reduce weight and decrease cholesterol, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure.

4. Green peas

Green peas have a protein content that is slightly more than a cup of milk. They are also rich in fibre, vitamins A, B, C, K, folate, and thiamine. They are also a good source of manganese, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc and copper.

5. Amaranth and quinoa

Amaranth and quinoa are known as gluten-free grains. Unlike other whole grains, these are complete sources of protein. Along with that, they are rich in complex carbs, fibre, iron, manganese, phosphorus, and magnesium.

6. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese/paneer is commonly used to prepare curries, salad, sandwiches and more. It is also a good source of protein and other essential nutrients like healthy fats and vitamin B12.

7. Oats

Oats are one of the most popular sources of protein and fibre. They are a storehouse of magnesium, zinc, phosphorus and folate. They have a higher-quality protein than popular grains like rice and wheat.

Vegetarian diet can be rich in protein, fibre, vitamins and many essential minerals.

