World Vegetarian Day 2020: Top 5 Myths About Vegetarian Diet Debunked

World Vegetarian Day is observed on October 1 each year. This day tries to create awareness about the benefits of a vegetarian diet which is loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables and other foods that come from plants. These days many try vegetarian and plant-based diets as these offer a wide variety of health benefits including weight loss. Several studies suggest that following a vegetarian diet can help reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, bad cholesterol and certain cancers. But there are several myths about a vegetarian diet. This diet plan has its pros and cons. As World Vegetarian Day 2020 is around the corner, here's a list of top myths about vegetarian diet you should stop believing.

World Vegetarian Day 2020: Myths about vegetarian diet

1. Do not contain enough protein

It is a myth that vegetarian diets do not contain enough protein. There are several vegetarian foods loaded with protein but many fail to know these sources. Some of the best sources of protein that can be a part of your vegetarian diet are tofu, cottage cheese, lentils, chickpeas, quinoa, soy, nut and seeds.

2. Vegetarian diet is boring

According to the National Health Portal, vegetarians enjoy food as much as anyone else. You just need to experiment with different food items and preparations to make the food tasty and nutritious when cooked imaginatively. A well planned vegetarian meal can add taste as well as variety to savour your taste buds.

3. This diet is loaded with carbs

Your vegetarian diet can be low-carb too. Some low-carb vegetarian foods are dairy, berries, nuts, seeds, legumes, chia seeds, vegetables like tomatoes, onions, eggplant, bell pepper and broccoli. You can seek expert help to ensure a balance of all nutrients that fit into your diet.

4. Affects your exercise performance

Fitness freaks often believe that following a vegetarian diet can lead to weakness and will not help in muscle growth. But adding enough nutrients can help you complete your workout efficiently. There are enough sources of protein you can add to your diet.

5. Every vegetarian food is healthy

If you think that every food labelled with vegetarian mark is healthy, then you might be wrong. Several vegetarian foods in the market are highly processed and loaded with added sugar and salt. It is generally advised to consume fresh foods with balanced nutrition.

