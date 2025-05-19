Travelling Abroad? Nutritionist Shares Diet For Vegetarians For Optimal Health

The primary goal of a vegetarian's travel fitness guide is to help maintain an active and healthy lifestyle while following a vegetarian diet. This includes packing wholesome snacks, prioritising plant-based protein sources, and considering local vegetarian-friendly dining options. Travelling to a country with a vegetarian-friendly food culture can make the experience even more enjoyable, allowing one to sample local delicacies rather than sticking to limited choices.

Addressing this topic in a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared key tips for vegetarians travelling abroad.

1. Prioritise protein at every meal

Lovneet Batra emphasises making protein a priority at each meal. For breakfast, she suggests including Greek yoghurt. For lunch and dinner, focus on lentils, tofu, paneer and tempeh. Healthy snacks can include roasted chana, amaranth chikki, mixed nuts, or Greek yoghurt.

These portable protein-rich foods not only aid in muscle repair but also provide a complete amino acid profile. Adding nuts, seeds and nut butter is a simple and effective way to boost both protein and healthy fat intake.

2. Keep fibre in check

Next, she advises keeping fibre intake balanced. Her recommendations include:

Lightly cooked vegetables for lunch and dinner

Two seasonal fruits before noon

Chia seeds with dinner

Psyllium husk before bed (if needed)

A fibre-rich diet is crucial for sustained energy and digestive health, especially important for fitness-focused vegetarian travellers. Opt for portable fibre sources like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, peanuts and chia seeds.

3. Go easy on alcohol

Lovneet also recommends consuming alcohol in moderation while travelling. "Avoid mixing with juices, and stick to one drink max per day," she advises.

Vegetarian travellers should be mindful of alcohol's impact on their body and performance. Choosing lower-calorie drinks, staying hydrated and drinking responsibly can help maintain overall wellness on the go.

4. Hydrate smartly

Finally, smart hydration is key. Lovneet suggests carrying a refillable bottle and including natural electrolytes through coconut water or lemon water.

In addition, hydrating fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, cucumber and celery can be added to meals and snacks to boost hydration levels.

She concluded her post by saying, "Stay balanced, stay nourished, and enjoy your travels without compromising your health!"

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.