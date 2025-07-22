Lawyer Orders Veg Burger, Gets Chicken Cheese Burger. McDonald's Reacts

A lawyer ordered a vegetarian burger at a McDonald's outlet at an airport. However, what he received was a non-vegetarian burger and the man "unknowingly ate that too". When he realised the mix-up after taking a bite, the staff at the outlet, according to him, took his complaint "very casually".

"I ordered Veg Mexican Corn Cheese burger and they gave me non-vegetarian, and unknowingly I ate that when I asked them why they did so, they took it very casually and said sorry sir, non veg hi toh tha (It was just a non-vegetarian burger)," said Ashutosh Dubey, a lawyer at Bombay High Court.

Mr Dubey shared a video of his order on X, showing that he was served a non-vegetarian burger. "I am deeply hurt, " he can be heard saying in the video.

McDonald's has apologised for the mistake. "Hi. We're extremely sorry that you went through an unpleasant experience. Your issue has been forwarded to the concerned team. Please bear with us for some time, and it'll be resolved. Appreciate your patience in this regard," the social media handle of McDonald's wrote, responding to his post.

As per his post, he ordered the burger on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at the outlet at Mumbai Airport. "It's Shravan Somvar + Ekadashi, this isn't just a mistake, it's a serious violation of religious beliefs," wrote Mr Dubey, who identifies himself as the head of the BJP Maharashtra SM (Social Media) legal and advisory department.

Mr Dubey also responded to McDonald's reply to his post, saying, "This isn't just an 'unpleasant experience'. It's a violation of my religious faith".

"I didn't just receive the wrong order, I unknowingly consumed non-veg when I had explicitly ordered veg. A casual apology won't undo this. I expect accountability," he said.