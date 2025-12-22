Dealing With Winter Dryness And Dandruff? Rujuta Diwekars Food Tips Can Help

Winter may look cosy on the outside, but for many people, it quietly brings a long list of health complaints. Poor sleep, gas and bloating, dry skin, dandruff, cracked heels, low energy and sudden hair fall become very common during this season. Add shorter days, less sunlight and heavier food, and the body often struggles to keep up. The good news is that winter problems do not always need fancy supplements or complicated diets. Sometimes, the solution lies in going back to local, seasonal and traditional foods.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar believes exactly that. In an Instagram video, she addresses common winter issues and shares three simple foods that can help the body feel balanced again. “If you have been having the regular issues with winter like sleep deprivation, increased gas, bloating, hair fall, dandruff, skin not looking good, dryness, cracked heels, then I have the perfect recipe for you,” she says.

Here is what Rujuta Diwekar suggests:

1. Bajra (Pearl Millet)

Rujuta Diwekar calls bajra “the millet of the winters.” It is warming, filling and perfect for cold months. She suggests eating it as a roti, a ladoo, or even cooking it into a rab. According to her, bajra is great for bones and brain health. It also helps arrest hair fall. “If you have been running low on haemoglobin, if you have been feeling a little low, bajra it is for you,” she shares. Bajra supports strength, improves energy and keeps the body warm from within.

2. Undhiyo Or A Seasonal Veg Medley

Undhiyo is a traditional winter dish made in regions like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Mumbai. It is a mix of tender pulses, root vegetables and wild, uncultivated veggies. Rujuta Diwekar recommends having it at least once a fortnight. She describes it as “the ultimate prebiotic” passed down by our grandmothers. If undhiyo is not available in your area, the nutritionist suggests making any vegetable medley with similar ingredients. These foods support gut health, digestion and immunity during winter.

3. Dry Coconut

Calling it the “ultimate rock star,” Rujuta Diwekar recommends dry coconut for people feeling lazy or low on energy. She advises choosing it over caffeine drinks. Dry coconut is rich in medium-chain triglycerides, which give quick energy, help burn stubborn fat, and support glowing skin. It also helps you feel calm and satisfied.

Winter health issues can be managed by eating what grows locally in this season. As Rujuta Diwekae reminds us, traditional foods exist for a reason. They keep the body balanced, nourished and strong when the weather turns cold.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.