Ebola Outbreak: Around 120 Deaths, Over 350 Cases Reported; 10 Latest Updates

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in Congo a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to its rapid spread and regional transmission risks. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of May 18, 11 confirmed cases and 336 suspected cases, including 88 deaths, were reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Africa. CDC has also mentioned that there are 2 confirmed cases, including 1 death in Uganda, in people who travelled from Congo, and no further spread has been reported.

However, according to a recent BBC report, at least 118 deaths have been reported, with more than 390 cases suspected.

10 latest updates from the Ebola outbreak in Congo

Congo will establish three Ebola treatment centres in the eastern Ituri province, and WHO is dispatching a group of specialists to the country.

On May 17, an American tested positive for Ebola Bundibugyo disease. The infected individual developed symptoms over the weekend and tested positive late on Sunday.

The US health officials have announced immediate entry restrictions for non-US citizens who have recently travelled to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo and South Sudan within the last 21 days.

The outbreak has been linked to the Bundibugyo strain, which is a rarer species of orthoebolavirus. Currently, there are no approved vaccines or targeted treatments for the Bundibugyo strain, unlike the more common Zaire strain.

WHO has highlighted that the case fatality rates in the past two Bundibugyo outbreaks have ranged from 30% to 50%.

The disease is no longer contained within a single region and has already crossed the border into Uganda. On May 15 and 16, 2026, two laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in Kampala, Uganda. Both individuals had travelled from the DRC.

Medical facilities are under extreme pressure, with at least four healthcare worker deaths reported. This has raised immediate alarms regarding inadequate infection control and prevention measures on the ground.

WHO has also warned that the outbreak is likely much larger than currently detected. "There are significant uncertainties regarding the true number of infected persons and geographic spread associated with this event at present. In addition, there is limited understanding of the epidemiological links with known or suspected cases," WHO mentioned.

In India, no Ebola cases have been reported, and the current risk remains low. A senior Health Ministry official said that while there was no cause for alarm, precautionary measures were being strengthened "as a matter of abundant caution", asserting that India's public health system remains "vigilant and fully prepared" to deal with any emerging situation.

While a public health emergency was declared, WHO does not recommend any international travel or trade restrictions. The global health body has also mentioned that this outbreak does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.

Ebola is a rare but severe, usually fatal, illness that is caused by the viruses that belong to the Orthoebolavirus genus of the filoviridae family. Humans catch the virus initially through direct contact with infected wildlife, including bats, monkeys, chimpanzees, or forest antelopes. The virus spreads rapidly via direct contact with broken skin or mucous membranes and the blood, vomit, faeces, or other bodily fluids of infected persons. According to CDC, this is the 17th outbreak of Ebola in DRC since 1976. The most recent outbreak ended in December 2025.

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