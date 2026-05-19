Ebola Outbreak: Expert Says Not To Panic, But Surveillance Is Crucial

Amid the Ebola outbreak that resulted in nearly 100 deaths in eastern Congo's Ituri province with several suspected, Dr NK Arora, AIIMS Bilaspur President, urged calm to the citizens, saying there is no reason to panic in India. "No, there is absolutely no reason for panicking, because this is a disease or a virus, which does not spread too rapidly. But in the process, the virus leads to countries, particularly from geographical areas where the virus is currently circulating, so we need to be very careful, and because there is a lot of mobility, people travel, and so we need to be careful," Dr Arora told ANI.

He further spoke about the One Health mission surveillance system. "There is a scare, and I think with the announcement of the public health emergency of international concern, in fact, India is one of those few countries. We have a one health mission, and we are looking at very innovative surveillance systems where the jumping of a virus or a pathogen from animals to human beings can be monitored, and we are establishing that surveillance. So a lot of efforts are being made, and we will continue. I think the country should continue to work and strengthen that system," the AIIMS Bilaspur Chief said.

He further said that India should be careful for people who are travelling from countries like Uganda and Congo.

"I am sure the surveillance will improve, but still we have to be particularly careful for people who are coming from these two countries, Uganda, DRC, and some of the other adjoining countries where this outbreak has happened, because we need to be very careful about that, because as I said during the incubation period, you cannot pick them up," said Dr Arora.

He explained about the countries where outbreaks are reported, and vigilance and screening are required at international airports

On the history of Ebola cases in India, he said, "No, not so far, not that I am aware of that. We haven't had Ebola, fortunately, because it's a very severe disease with very high mortality. Now there is a lot of effort. "

WHO has declared Ebola as a public health emergency, and primarily during the last few weeks, cases have been almost 250 reported from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and there have been some cases of spillover to Sudan. Also, the reason is that the viral strain, which is causing this disease, is different from the previous strains.

"The virus strain is BDB (Bundibugyo ebolavirus), which is different from the previous Ebola outbreak, which was the Zaire type of Ebola virus and for this virus, the vaccine does not work. We do not have a vaccine, and therefore the only measure available is to take preventive actions, and those who are getting infected, they need to be managed in a supportive manner. In fact, the mortality is between 30 to 50% with this virus," Dr Arora said.

"So one is very concerned, and a lot of efforts are being made to contain this epidemic outbreak in these two countries. There are already four or five types of Ebola virus which are circulating. The most common, and previously the one which was causing maximum mortality, was the Zaire strain, and that was associated with almost 80-90% mortality," he said.

Dr NK Arora further explained the types of Ebola virus strains in the vaccine. He said that there is no vaccine to control the BDB virus.

"A vaccine has been developed for that, and there are some monoclonal antibodies for treatment that are also available, but for this particular virus, the BDB virus, there is no vaccine available, although this disease is less severe. The mortality is a little less, but still it is 30 to 50%, and there are no other therapeutic options available. Therefore, there is a lot of concern about this virus," he said.

About manifestations of this disease and its spread, he said, "This disease starts like a common viral illness, like fever, weakness, and body aches, but the important thing is, as the disease becomes severe, bleeding manifestations can occur; bleeding can occur in almost every organ, and the person can die because of these haemorrhagic manifestations. The important point is that till the time a person gets symptomatic, the virus does not spread."

"One patient spreads the virus only when they get symptomatic, and the incubation period is anywhere between two days and 21 days," he said.

Doctor Arora further explained, "Nobody exactly knows where this virus primarily resides, but it is now suspected that these are fruit bats, just like the coronavirus. Then monkeys become the secondary host, and from monkeys it is spread to human beings, but in bats, the disease is not severe. It does not kill the bats, but the monkeys die. So, when you find that in an area monkeys have started dying, you start suspecting there may be an Ebola outbreak, and from Ebola to humans and from humans to humans, spread also occurs, so this becomes a complex zoonotic disorder, where it may start from bats and come to monkeys or those who are in close contact with monkeys and chimpanzees."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)