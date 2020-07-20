Early Detection Of Glaucoma And Other Reasons Why Regular Eye Check-Ups Are Important For You

Regular eye check-ups are important for a healthy vision

Regular eye check-ups are important for your vision and eye health. It is even more important for detection of glaucoma at an early stage, finds a new study. Glaucoma is a condition which damages optic nerve of the eye. The condition worsens with time and is often linked to a build-up of pressure inside the eyes. In the recently-conducted study, researchers from University of Bradford (UK) found out that the brain compensates for the changes in eye caused by glaucoma when looking at objects with everyday levels of contrast. The study found that people with early-stage glaucoma see the contrast of visible objects in a very similar to people without the condition.

Why regular eye check-ups are important

Findings of the study, reported by ANI, give more clarity as to why glaucoma patients report very few early symptoms of the disease, and may not get their eyes tested until the disease has reached a more advanced stage.

This is one of the many reasons why getting regular eye check-ups is important for you. Apart from glaucoma, regular eye check-ups can help in early detection of co-morbidities like hypertension and diabetes, says Dr Uma Mallaiah, Senior Consultant, Opthalmology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

According to her, people who wear spectacles and experience persistent discomfort should get their eyes tested. "In the current scenario, when the screen time has increased due to work from home/ online classes, people complaining about eye strain has become quite common. Regular eye check-ups are therefore important," she says.

Avoid straining your eyes with too much screen time

Photo Credit: iStock

Furthermore, postponing treatment of retinal problems like glaucoma/cataract can cause irreversible damage to the eyes, she adds.

"If people are apprehensive in visiting hospitals for eye check-ups, getting tele/video consultations is advisable at first. The expert can guide people on necessary tests, medicines and decide if the patient needs to come in for physical examination," says Dr Mallaiah.

Apart from regular eye check-ups, you can take care of your eyes by straining your eyes less and doing some eye exercises. Make sure that your eyes get rest. Close your eyes for a few seconds after every 30 minutes to reduce eye strain.

Dr Mallaiah recommends the following exercises for a healthy vision:

Look at a far-off small object while sitting straight.

Look at the tip of a pen while holding it at an arm's length, trying moving the pen slowly and keep your focus on the tip till the time you feel heaviness in your eyes- repeat this several times.

Tips for eye health

A healthy diet and minimising screen time are effective measures to take care of your eyes.

Eat foods in healthy fats, antioxidants and Vitamin A. Leafy green vegetables, fatty fish, eggs, nuts and seeds, oranges and other citrus fruits are foods good for eye health.

Take note of your screen time. Avoid it the moment your eyes feel strained.

Wear sunglasses whenever you step out. It helps in protecting the from ultraviolet rays of the sun, and dust and dirt.

Do not forget to remove eye make-up before going to bed.

Persistent irritation in the eyes need to be checked with an expert at the earliest.

(Dr Uma Mallaiah, Senior Consultant, Opthalmology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital)

