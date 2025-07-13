Doctor Links Eye Problem to Marriage, Having Children, Shocks Bengaluru Couple

A Bengaluru couple recently expressed shock after an eye doctor apparently suggested a link between myopia and marriage or having children. In a Reddit post, the couple said that the eye doctor allegedly made a comment that implied a connection between myopia and marital or parental status. The news sparked a heated debate on social media, with many people reacting strongly to the doctor's alleged claim.

"What should've been a straightforward checkup turned into one of the most uncomfortable clinic visits we've had," the couple wrote.

What is myopia?

Myopia, also known as nearsightedness or short-sightedness, is associated with factors such as genetics, prolonged screen time, and environmental influences. It is a common vision condition where close objects appear clear; however, distant objects appear blurry.

What did the doctor say?

In the post, the couple wrote, "The eye doctor started by asking me where I'm from - same with my wife. Not sure what that had to do with anything. Then he went on to scare me about my cylindrical power (average -2.5) and astigmatism, warning that if I didn't reduce screen time, I'd be in serious trouble."

The man said that he is in the IT industry and spends around 10 hours a day on screens. He was shocked when the doctor told him that he couldn't continue in this profession, making it sound like he would be in danger. The man said that the doctor's comments felt like "baseless fear-mongering".

The man further wrote that during his wife's examination, the doctor asked if I was her husband and then called him back in. "Didn't you consult anyone before deciding to marry? Two people with myopia shouldn't get married. Your kids will suffer at an early age. Think and take consultation before conceiving," the doctor told him.

The man said that it was "completely out of line", "unscientific", and "deeply unprofessional". "No doctor should make people feel guilty about getting married or having kids - especially over something as common and manageable as myopia or astigmatism," he wrote.

Social media users reacted sharply to the doctor's claims. "Real ophthalmologist here. Everything that kid told you is wrong. You guys have probable cause to raise a complaint against that optometrist with his employer," one user said.

"You are the best person to judge since you were there, but I am getting borderline creep vibes from this guy. As in, randomly throwing in the subject of conception and trying to see where things go from there," another wrote.

"Should've told him "No doc. We both have poor eyesight, we didn't see this problem coming," a third user said.