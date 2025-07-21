India's Supper Club Trend: How People Are Earning Lakhs Hosting Intimate And Exclusive Dinners

A new culinary wave is simmering in India, particularly in cities like Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Delhi, through the rise of supper clubs -- intimate, home-based dining experiences hosted by passionate individuals. These gatherings, often blending gourmet food with storytelling and cultural exchange, are redefining how people connect over meals. Unlike traditional restaurants, supper clubs offer curated, exclusive settings where strangers bond over unique menus, regional flavours, and personal narratives, creating a sense of community.

Aditya Ramakrishnan and Dongli Zhang are at the forefront of this trend, hosting Ma La Kitchen Supper Club, a uniquely unconventional dining experience in Bengaluru, right from the warmth of their own home. At their cosy home, guests are treated to a seven-course Sichuan feast in beautifully plated dishes, along with tales of Chinese mythology straight from the chef's lips.

The couple opted for the supper club model after realising the high costs and complexities of launching a full-fledged restaurant. By hosting in their own home, they gained creative freedom to craft a unique dining experience on their terms. This venture has proven lucrative, with their supper club reportedly earning up to Rs 6 lakh per month.

Another example is Archit Agarwal and Natasha Ratti Kapoor, a Gurgaon-based couple, who capitalised on the desire for connection with The LOST Table. What started as an Instagram initiative to engage their followers quickly evolved into a sought-after supper club, with events selling out in minutes.

What are Supper Clubs?

Supper clubs have a rich history, dating back to the 1930s in Hollywood, where they thrived as vibrant hubs for food, music, and socialising after Prohibition. After fading into obscurity, the concept has experienced a resurgence in the post-pandemic era. Today, people crave meaningful connections, and sharing a meal in a stranger's home has become an appealing way to forge new bonds and create lasting memories. Diners are seeking fresh, immersive experiences that go beyond just food.

Key elements of the trend:

Intimate and Exclusive: Supper clubs typically host small groups (6–14 guests) in private homes or curated spaces, fostering personal connections.

Diverse Culinary Offerings: Menus range from regional Indian cuisines to global flavours like Sichuan at House of Mala in Mumbai or Korean at Zahvi. Hosts often experiment with fusion, such as Indian-Lebanese or Mexican-Jaipur.

Cultural and Social Focus: Beyond food, supper clubs emphasise storytelling and cultural immersion.

Post-Pandemic Appeal: The trend gained momentum post-COVID as diners sought meaningful, in-person connections. Clubs like The LOST Table in Gurgaon, which sold out in five minutes, highlight the demand for unique, non-restaurant experiences.

Experimental: Many hosts are not professional chefs but passionate home cooks, using supper clubs to showcase culinary skills without the overhead of a restaurant.

Bookings are often made via Instagram or WhatsApp, with events promoted through social media. The exclusivity, amplified by limited seats and secret locations, adds to the allure.

Why It's Gaining Traction: