Digital Eye Strain During Lockdown: Follow These Expert Tips To Keep Your Eyes Safe

From binge watching your favourite web series to work from home situation, exposure to screens have increased during the lockdown. Prolonged exposure to gadgets can contribute to several eye problems, ranging from dryness, irritation and redness, to grittiness and watering in the eyes and even headache. The exposure to blue light, coming out of the display screens phones and TVs, is the main reason for dryness. It is important to reduce your screen time to make sure your eyes stay healthy and less susceptible to infections. Spending more time on screen is also leading to many issues like poor sleep, chronic pains in areas like neck and back, vision issues and weight gain. It is important to reduce your screen time to prevent the complications linked with it. Here are some prevention steps you can follow.

Here are few tips to keep your eyes safe

1. Take a break from work

Take a break from looking at a screen every 15-20 minutes and close your eyes for a few seconds. Massage the muscles around your eyes or wash your face in every two hours. At the same time, remember not to rub your eyes with your hands. If your eyes are dry, blink more.

2. Being mindful using the screen

If you are going use the screens, try to use this time for something useful like learning a new exercise regime or learning a new craft. This way you limit your screen time because you will be more focused on other activities.

3. Spending time with your family

Spend time with your pets, your parents or siblings. Spending time together will help you feel good and keep you distracted away from phone and laptops. Play indoor game which will also keep you entertained.

4. Eat a healthy diet:

Almonds, walnuts, fish and citrus fruits are some foods good for your eyes. A well balanced diet also helps you stay at a healthy weight that lowers your odds of obesity and related diseases like type 2 diabetes which is the leading cause of blindness in adults.

Add nuts to your diet for healthy eyesight

5. Work under good light

Avoid working under dim or fluorescent light or in a dark room. While working and reading in low light won't cause a decline in vision but it can lead to eye strain.

(Dr. Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Director, Centre for Sight)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.