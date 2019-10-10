World Sight Day 2019: Follow These Tips And You'll Never Get Bad Eyesight

World Sight Day 2019: You must get your eyes checked regularly

World Sight Day 2019 falls on October 10. This day is observed on the second Thursday of October every year to focus global attention on vision impairment and blindness. Every year this day strives to create awareness about the need to give the necessary attention to eye care. International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness plans the world sight day each year. World Sight Day 2019 motivates people to pledge to take an eye exam and encourage others for the same. The theme for this year is - "vision first". This theme highlights the importance of an eye exam to prevent any possible eye disorder.

"Cataract, refractive errors, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, AMD, ROP-eye care issues impact every age group and their well-being. What's the first thing you can do? Plan for an eye examination. Look around in your family, especially for those who are vulnerable: young, school-going children, the elderly, those with diabetes," quotes the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

World Sight Day: Reduce your screen time throughout the day

Photo Credit: iStock

Ways to maintain good eyesight

Eye health needs equal attention just like any other body part. Have you ever focused on the daily habits which are harming your eyesight? Unknowingly you might be harming your eyesight with some poor habits. On World Sight Day 2019, here are some simple ways to preserve your eye health which will help you maintain good eyesight.

1. Eat right

A healthy diet is extremely necessary for good eyesight. Some foods can help you boost eye health. Some nutrients are good for the eyes. Foods which you can include in your diet to boost eye health include- fatty fishes, nuts and seeds, carrots, green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, eggs and adequate water.

2. Protect your eyes from UV rays

Whenever you are stepping out, always carry your sunglasses. Exposure to UV rays can increase the risk of eye diseases and can also harm your eyesight. Choose the right sunglasses and wear them whenever necessary.

3. Reduce screen time

From mobile phones to computer screens, you might be spending your maximum hours on the screen. Use of screens for too long can cause many problems. Eyestrain, dry eye, blurry vision, headaches are some issues that you might face. Exposure to the blue light can make your vision poor due to frequent use. You must reduce your screen time and take a break whenever possible.

4. Quit smoking

Here's another reason to quit smoking. Smoking is not just bad for your lungs but for your eyes and other body parts as well. Smoking can put you at a higher risk of cataract as it can damage the optic nerve. Smoking can also contribute to muscular degeneration. Try to quit smoking as soon as possible or seek medical help to quit.

World Sight Day 2019: Smoking can harm your optic nerve and lead to muscular degeneration

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Go for an eye check-up regularly

Regular eye check-ups are a must for everyone. Eye exams can help the doctor detect the risk of any eye disease at the very first stage. If you wear glasses, you should also get your eyes tested regularly. You must schedule an eye exam for you and your family soon!

