Don't Feel Like Eating During Summer? Possible Causes And What To Do

The summer season significantly changes how your body processes energy. As temperatures rise, your body shifts its focus from digesting food and storing energy to prioritising cooling mechanisms and basic survival. This adjustment can greatly impact your health and affect your eating habits. As a result, many people notice a decrease in their appetite compared to the cooler months and often feel less interested in food as their bodies adapt to the heat.

Why you lose your appetite in summer

Most people experience a natural drop in hunger during the summer due to biological self-preservation.

1. Thermogenesis

Digestion is a thermogenic process, meaning it generates internal heat. Since your body is already struggling to stay cool, the hypothalamus signals you to eat less to avoid adding more heat to your system.

2. Blood flow diversion

To cool down, your body sends more blood to the surface of your skin to facilitate sweating. This means there is less blood flow to your digestive organs, slowing down your gut and making heavy meals feel unappealing or even nauseating.

3. Hormonal shifts

Research suggests that high temperatures can lower levels of ghrelin, the hormone that tells your brain you're hungry, while increasing histamine in the brain, which acts as a natural appetite suppressant.

4. Reduced physical activity

Many people move less during extreme heat to avoid exhaustion. Lower activity equals lower caloric demand, so your hunger naturally adjusts.

5. Light meals preference

Many people gravitate towards lighter meals that don't require as much preparation or energy, which can contribute to lower overall calorie intake.

Here's what you should do

To stay nourished without feeling stuffed or sick, follow these tips:

Eat small, frequent meals

Instead of three large meals, opt for 5-6 light snacks. This prevents your digestive system from becoming overwhelmed and generating too much heat.

Stay hydrated

Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Adding fruits like watermelon or cucumbers can also enhance hydration.

Choose cooling proteins

Swap heavy red meats for lighter options like curd, buttermilk, or fish, which are easier to digest in the heat.

Use natural coolants

Incorporate mint, fennel (saunf), and coriander into your diet. These herbs have a natural cooling effect on the stomach.

Hydrate smarter

Move beyond plain water. Drinks like coconut water or lemon water replenish the salts lost through sweat more effectively than sugary sodas.

Avoid heat-inducing foods

Limit spicy, oily, and fried foods, as well as excessive caffeine and alcohol, which can worsen dehydration.

Listen to your body

Pay attention to hunger cues and eat when you feel hungry, but also recognise the importance of overall nutrition even if your appetite is low.

By understanding how summer can affect health and eating patterns, and implementing strategies to maintain nutritional intake, it's possible to stay healthy and energised throughout the warmer months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.