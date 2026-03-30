Nutritionist Reveals The Right Way To Use Honey Without Losing Its Benefits

Honey has always had a “healthy” image. It is natural, sweet, and often seen as a better alternative to sugar. Many people add it to tea, drizzle it on toast, or mix it into warm water first thing in the morning. It feels like a simple swap for better health.

But when it comes to honey, how you use it matters just as much as using it. Temperature, storage and cooking methods can all change its nutritional value. This is where a lot of people get confused.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a post on Instagram explaining what really happens when you heat honey, and how to use it the right way.

Honey: Safe, But Handle With Care

Agarwal explains that honey is generally safe for most people. It has been consumed for centuries and is known for its taste and health benefits. So yes, adding honey to your diet is not a problem.

What Happens When You Heat Honey?

Moderate heat is okay

Using honey in normal cooking or baking does not make it toxic. So if you are adding it to warm foods, you do not need to panic.

Too much heat changes things

The issue starts with excessive heat, the nutritionist explains. High temperatures can break down honey's natural components. This includes enzymes, vitamins and antioxidants.

Nutritional value can drop

When overheated, honey may lose some of its benefits. Its flavour, aroma, and even colour can change. So while it may still taste sweet, it may not offer the same nutritional value.

Why Avoid High Heat?

Nmami Agarwal points out that temperatures above around 40°C can start a process called thermal degradation. This simply means the structure of honey begins to change. Over time, this reduces its overall quality.

Smarter Ways To Use Honey

If your goal is to get the most out of honey, small changes can help:

Add honey to lukewarm water, not boiling water

Drizzle it over foods after cooking, not during high-heat cooking

Avoid reheating honey repeatedly

Use it as a finishing ingredient rather than a cooking base

Honey is not “bad” when heated. But it is smarter to use it in a way that protects its natural benefits. As the idea goes, it is not just about eating healthy foods, but using them the right way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.