Does Chewing Properly Have Any Impact On Brain Stimulation And Alertness? Experts Explain

In today's fast-paced lifestyle, meals are often rushed between meetings, scrolling on phones, or watching screens. While most people think chewing is only important for digestion, experts say the simple act of chewing food properly may also influence brain stimulation, alertness, and mental focus. According to Dr. Harish Hovale Bheemrao, Consultant, Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru, chewing activates multiple nerves and muscles connected to the brain. "When we chew food properly, the jaw muscles and nerves send signals to different areas of the brain. This process may help increase blood flow and improve alertness for a short period of time," he explained. The neurologist added that some studies have linked chewing with improved attention, concentration, and memory-related functions. The brain constantly requires oxygen-rich blood flow and sensory stimulation to remain active, and chewing may act as a mild trigger for these pathways. "That is one of the reasons some people feel more alert while chewing gum or eating slowly, rather than rushing through meals," Dr. Bheemrao noted.

How Chewing Stimulates The Brain

As per a study published in journal BioMed Research International, chewing directly stimulates the brain, significantly boosting alertness, sustained attention, and cognitive processing. The rhythmic muscle action of mastication acts as a physiological "blood pump," increasing blood flow to the head and oxygenating key brain networks.

Experts explain that chewing is not just a digestive action. It is also a neurosensory activity that activates different regions of the brain associated with awareness and cognition. According to Ms. Karthigai Selvi, CF Dietician, Gleneagles BGS Hospitals, Kengeri, Bengaluru, proper chewing begins the digestive process in the mouth itself. "When food is chewed properly, it breaks down into smaller particles and mixes well with saliva, which contains digestive enzymes. This helps the body absorb nutrients more effectively," she said. Better nutrient absorption may indirectly support energy levels, concentration, and overall brain performance. Experts also point toward the growing understanding of the gut-brain connection, where digestive health can influence mood, focus, and mental wellbeing.

Also read: Mindful Eating: Is It Good For You?

Fast Eating May Affect More Than Digestion

Health experts say modern eating habits may negatively affect both digestion and mindfulness. Many people today eat very quickly due to stress, work pressure, or constant screen exposure. Fast eating is commonly associated with bloating, overeating, and poor digestion, but experts say it may also reduce mental relaxation during meals. "When you chew slowly, you become more aware of hunger and fullness signals. This supports both physical health and mental wellbeing," said Ms. Selvi. Further, Dr. Bheemrao added that constant distractions during meals can reduce mindful eating and may indirectly contribute to stress and poor focus over time.

Can Chewing Reduce Stress?

Experts believe chewing may also have a calming effect for some individuals. "There is growing curiosity about how oral activity links with stress reduction and brain performance. Chewing might help reduce stress responses in certain people because it can lower tension and help the body move toward a calmer state," Dr. Bheemrao explained. This may partly explain why some individuals instinctively chew gum during stressful situations or while concentrating on tasks. However, doctors caution that chewing alone is not a treatment for brain-related issues or cognitive decline.

Also read: Mindful Eating Tips: How Practicing Portion Control And Using Smaller Plates Can Help

Small Habit, Bigger Impact

Experts emphasise that proper chewing should be viewed as one part of a healthier lifestyle rather than a standalone solution. "Chewing well is not a substitute for a balanced diet or healthy living. It is a small daily habit that may quietly support better health outcomes over time," Ms. Selvi said. Doctors recommend:

Eating meals slowly without distractions

Avoiding excessive screen time while eating

Including balanced and nutritious meals

Staying hydrated

Getting adequate sleep and exercise

Practising mindful eating habits

Experts say these small lifestyle changes together can support digestion, reduce stress, and contribute to better mental alertness in the long run. The takeaway, according to specialists, is simple: chewing properly may do more than help digestion. It could also give the brain a brief boost in stimulation, focus, and overall wellness.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.