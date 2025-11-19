Doctor Shares First Signs Of Common Nutritional Deficiencies

Nutritional deficiencies can adversely affect your overall health in multiple ways. When the body lacks essential nutrients, it can lead to a range of health issues. For example, deficiencies can weaken the immune system, impair cognitive functions, and cause fatigue or weakness. Chronic deficiencies can have serious repercussions and increase the risk of conditions like osteoporosis, anemia, scurvy and more. Despite eating a nutritious diet, some nutritional deficiencies can silently affect your health. Identifying these can help you make timely modifications in your diet and prevent chronic deficiencies. Popular gastroenterologist, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, shared an interesting post on Instagram highlighting the initial symptoms of common nutritional deficiencies. Let's take a look at these.

Earliest signs and symptoms of common nutritional deficiencies

1. Iron deficiency

"The first signs of iron deficiency are feeling tired even after sleeping," mentioned Dr. Sethi. Low levels of iron in the body can lead to anemia, resulting in fatigue, weakness, and impaired cognitive function. Iron deficiency is more common in women, children, and individuals with poor dietary intake or absorption issues.

2. Vitamin D deficiency

According to Dr. Sethi, if you are feeling sad without any reason, especially in winter, it can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency. Low levels of vitamin D affect bone health as it assists in the absorption of calcium in the body. It may also impact immune function, making you more vulnerable to infections and illnesses.

3. Vitamin B12 deficiency

"Tingling or numbness in your hands and feet is the first sign of vitamin B12 deficiency," wrote Dr. Sethi. A deficiency of this vitamin is often seen in vegetarians and elderly individuals. It can also lead to anemia, fatigue, and neurological issues.

4. Protein deficiency

Protein is an essential macronutrient. Its deficiency is typically associated with muscle loss. However, Dr. Sethi shared an unusual symptom of protein deficiency. If you are "constantly thinking about your next meal (meaning constant craving and increased appetite)," you might be protein-deficient. Other symptoms of protein deficiency include hair loss, fatigue, brittle nails, mood changes and frequent illness.

5. Magnesium

Magnesium is a crucial mineral that your body needs daily. Dr. Sethi revealed that random eye twitching can be a sign of magnesium deficiency. Other symptoms include muscle cramps and spasms, fatigue and weakness, irregular heartbeat, and mood changes like anxiety or depression. Other symptoms include headaches or migraines, loss of appetite, nausea, and trouble sleeping.

Eating a nutritious, well-balanced diet can help prevent nutritional deficiencies and support overall health. A diet that includes a variety of nutritionally rich foods provides the body with the necessary vitamins, minerals, proteins, fats, and carbohydrates needed for optimal functioning.

If you have been experiencing any of the above-mentioned symptoms, it is important to get your levels checked. Your doctor will help you maintain healthy levels with a combination of diet and supplementation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.