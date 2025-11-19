'Can't Rule Out War With India': Pak Minister Says Country On 'Full Alert'

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday warned that Islamabad cannot discount the possibility of an “all-out war” with India, saying the country remains on “full alert” amid escalating regional tensions.

In an interview with Samaa TV, Asif said, “We are neither ignoring India nor trusting it under any circumstances. Based on my analysis, I cannot rule out an all-out war or any hostile strategy from India, including border incursions or attacks (presumably Afghan). We must stay fully alert.”

His remarks came days after Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, called Operation Sindoor as an “88-hour trailer”, asserting that the armed forces were prepared to “teach them (Pakistan) how to behave responsibly with a neighbouring nation” if the situation demanded it.

The exchange of statements follows a series of violent incidents this year. On November 10, a car explosion in New Delhi left 15 people dead, the second major attack on Indian soil after the deadly strike in Pahalgam earlier in the year.

Earlier this month, Asif had already signalled a more aggressive posture, claiming Pakistan was prepared to face simultaneous threats. Speaking to a media outlet, he said, “We are ready; we are prepared to face both the eastern (India) and western (Afghanistan) borders. Allah helped us in round one, and He will help us in round two.” He added, “If they want the final round, we have no option but war.”

Asif's renewed warning comes against the backdrop of intensifying friction between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Last month, heavy clashes erupted between Pakistani forces and the Taliban, resulting in significant casualties on both sides. A ceasefire was eventually brokered on October 19 through mediation by Turkey and Qatar.

This flare-up was triggered when Islamabad demanded that the Taliban government act decisively against militants allegedly operating from Afghan territory. Pakistan subsequently launched cross-border airstrikes, prompting fierce retaliation and causing further deaths and injuries.

The Taliban rejected Pakistan's accusations, insisting that Afghan territory “is not being used to attack Pakistan” and that the Islamic Emirate “does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.”

Amid this tense backdrop, Asif claimed that India was playing a role in attacks launched from Afghanistan and warned that Pakistan could be drawn into a two-front confrontation. According to Pakistani media reports, he asserted that India was the main driver of friction between Islamabad and Kabul and that New Delhi does not want the two neighbours to resolve their disputes.

Speaking to Geo News last month, Asif said, "I have my doubts that the ceasefire will hold, because the decisions of the [Afghan] Taliban are being sponsored by Delhi."

"Right now, Kabul is fighting a proxy war for Delhi," he alleged.