"Pak Ready For Two-Front War": Khawaja Asif's Latest Provocation Against India

In yet another cross-border provocation, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed Islamabad is fully prepared" for a two-front war with India and Afghanistan. Asif's remarks follow a recent car attack in New Delhi, in which at least 13 people were killed. According to security forces, the attack was carried out by a terrorist linked with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Speaking to a media channel, Asif said, "We are ready; we are prepared to face both the eastern (India) and western (Afghanistan) borders. Allah helped us in round one, and He will help us in round two."

"If they want the final round, we have no option but war," he added.

The Pakistani minister's statement followed a blast in Islamabad, for which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had blamed groups allegedly "supported by India". The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the bombing that killed 12 people.

Earlier, speaking to Geo News, Asif had warned Kabul of "war" following recent terrorist attacks in Islamabad. Accusing the Afghan Taliban regime of harbouring terrorists responsible for violence in Pakistan, Asif threatened that Islamabad was "compelled" to carry out strikes on Afghanistan.

He also alleged there was no "united government" in Kabul and claimed the Taliban regime was composed of various groups and factions with different interests and agendas.

"Some are linked with India, and some have their strings being pulled from elsewhere, so both of these incidents, I think, are a prelude to a coming aggression that could happen from the Afghan side; actually, it will be Indian aggression that is being waged in our country through the route of Afghanistan," he said.

He warned India and Afghanistan against any misadventure, saying Pakistan would "pay back in the same coin."

"Pakistan will never initiate any military adventure; however, we will not let any act of aggression go unanswered; we will respond forcefully," he said.

In his earlier interviews, Asif, without any evidence, has claimed that Kabul was fighting "India's proxy war" along the Durand Line.