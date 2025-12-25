Asim Munir Critic Attacked In UK After "Fear And Terror" Viral Speech

An adviser to jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been attacked by masked men near his house in the United Kingdom. The attackers reportedly struck Mirza Shahzad Akbar in the face, resulting in fractures to his nose and jaw. He has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment, according to his supporters.

Akbar, who served as accountability adviser of the Imran Khan government, is a vocal critic of Pakistan's Defence Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and the human rights situation in the South Asian country. His recent speech against Munir went viral, following which Islamabad tried to extradite him from the UK.

His supporters are alleging the attack was carried out at the direction of Munir, labelling it as a case of "transnational repression". Munir's critics allege that people who criticise Pakistan's military leadership are being targeted even outside the country.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Object To India Action If...' Pak Leader Slams Own Country Over Kabul

Shahzad Akbar's Viral Speech

In his viral speech, Akbar criticised Munir, saying the Defence Chief tried to run Pakistan with "fear and terror for the past three and a half years."

#BREAKING: Former Advisor to Imran Khan and Pakistani Minister Shahzad Akbar attacked in the UK at the directions of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. Akbar has fractured face, currently in hospital. Transnational repression by Pakistan. Below speech by Akbar against Asim Munir. pic.twitter.com/RHYLgewpwX — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 25, 2025

"He attacked our homes, he kidnapped our loved ones, he kidnapped us, he kidnapped our leaders, and he kidnapped our families. He did all kinds of atrocities to instil fear and terror in us. If he had been successful, we would not have been here in large numbers today. If he had been successful and his fear and terror had spread, there would not have been Imran Khan's three sisters sitting outside Adiala Jail in Pakistan. This means that he has failed," he said.

Talking a veiled dig at Munir, he said, Fear and terror have spread in that person who is still wearing a bulletproof vest under his uniform. Fear and terror have spread in that person who has written his entire life as an exception."

ALSO READ: 'Don't Object To India Action If...' Pak Leader Slams Own Country Over Kabul

Pakistan Seeks Akbar's Extradition

Pakistan is seeking to extradite Akbar from the UK, with Islamabad's formal legal push against the Imran Khan supporter. According to Pakistani media reports, the Shehbaz Sharif government has sent the complete case file to British officials and asked them to act under the extradition laws.

Officials shared certified records of criminal cases and court proceedings with the UK government, including details from inquiries under the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, the Federal Investigation Agency, and the National Accountability Bureau, Pakistan's Khyber News reported.

Recently, a court in Pakistan declared Shahzad Akbar a proclaimed offender.

ALSO READ: "We Felt It": Asim Munir Says Pakistan Received "Divine Help" During Op Sindoor

Past Attacks On Akbar

In 2023, Mirza claimed he was the victim of an acid attack outside his home in the UK. He said the chemical used in the attack missed his eyes but caused injuries on his body, according to a report by the BBC.

He told the BBC he had received numerous threats in the UK since fleeing Pakistan with his family following Imran Khan's ouster from power in April 2022.