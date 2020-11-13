Diwali 2020: Enjoy The Festivities Without Compromising On Your Health With These Tips

Diwali 2020:

Whether it's Holi, Diwali or Dussehra or Eid, festivals in India feel incomplete without delicious food and sweet delicacies. With celebrations abuzz, and Diwali is finally here, food related preparation would be at its peak across families and households in India. But while you prepare to celebrate a virtual and physically distanced Diwali, with lots of festive food and family time, be sure to not lose sight of your health. In this article, here are some interesting tips on how one can enjoy the festivities and food, without the accompanying weight gain and guilt, by making some simple lifestyle and food modifications.

1. Snack on nuts like almonds

One of the easiest things to do stay health is by snacking on almonds instead of fried/oily snacks. Almonds are a regular part of any Indian festive spread, which makes them easily accessible. Besides, almonds are a nutrient dense snack as they contain Vitamin B2, Vitamin E, magnesium, phosphorus, protein etc. - each of which are important for an healthy life. Additionally, almonds are known to have satiating properties that may help keep your hunger at bay between meals and provide energy to help manage the festivities without feeling lethargic. So whenever hunger strikes, be sure to munch on a handful of almonds during the festive season.

2. Be sure to exercise - no matter what the odds

To take on the festive season with full enthusiasm requires high energy levels and for many there is also the need to look and feel their best! But none of this is possible if one doesn't exercise everyday to stay active. With so much happening around you, it's easy to skip exercising for some days, thinking you might make up for it later. The truth is - you can't. So the mantra is - motivate yourself to ensure that you get in your daily exercise routine in spite of everything around you.

You could start your day with meditation or light exercises as this will also help in regaining strength and release good hormones, making you happier to take on the day. Alternately, if it looks difficult to dedicate an hour daily, then try completing at least 8,000-10,000 steps during the day to keep yourself active. Complement your exercise routine with a nutritious breakfast including whole eggs, smoothies of fruit juices, and a handful of almonds with other nuts. Exercising regularly, especially before and during the festivals will also help burn the calories that will gain from consuming all the food during the festivities, and avoid any weight gain dilemma.

Diwali 2020: Do not skip exercising to stay fit this festive season

3. Remove aerated drinks from the celebrations altogether

For many parties and festivals also mean overconsumption of fizzy or aerated drinks. This is especially true for people who don't consume alcohol, as the teetotalers end up cheering friends and family with a fizzy drink in hand. Aerated drinks contain very high sugar levels, which when consumed frequently or in excess, it harmfully impacts the body.

As a work around, remove aerated drinks altogether from your Diwali spread, and instead offer healthier options like chhach, infused water, fresh juice or lime water as they make for fresh and healthy drink options. Besides that, juices may also help in boosting immunity, increasing iron absorption, and add nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin B1, B2, B3, and B5 to the diet. These may also act as antioxidants and help flush the unwanted toxins from your body, and make you healthier to take on the festivities.

(Madhuri Ruia is a Nutritionist and Pilates Expert)

