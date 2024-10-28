Keep Your Heart Healthy This Festive Season With These Tips

These alternative healthy recipes can help stabilise blood sugar levels

Lifestyle and diet are central to heart health, as habits like physical activity, stress management, and nutrition directly influence factors like blood pressure, cholesterol, and overall cardiovascular function. During festive seasons like Diwali, with its celebrations and indulgent foods, it's especially important to be mindful of heart health. Festive foods are often high in sugars, fats, and sodium, which, combined with increased stress and disrupted routines, can put strain on the heart. By being conscious of choices around diet, exercise, and stress, people can enjoy the festivities without compromising their heart health. Keep reading as we share a list of tips you can follow to stay healthy this festive season.

10 Tips to keep your heart healthy this festive season

1. Opt for healthier festive foods

Traditional Diwali treats often contain high levels of sugar and unhealthy fats, which can strain the heart. Choosing heart-healthy alternatives, like sweets made from jaggery, nuts, and seeds, helps satisfy cravings while providing beneficial nutrients. These alternatives support stable blood sugar levels and healthy cholesterol, reducing the impact on heart health.

2. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water is essential for maintaining blood volume and proper circulation. During festivals, alcohol and caffeinated beverages are often consumed more frequently, leading to dehydration, which can raise heart rate and blood pressure. Carrying a water bottle and staying mindful of water intake can help support heart function.

3. Moderate salt intake

High salt intake, often found in festive foods and snacks, can cause water retention and raise blood pressure. Opting for lower-salt versions of snacks or using spices and herbs instead of salt can keep blood pressure under control, lowering the risk of strain on the heart.

4. Limit alcohol consumption

Festivities sometimes lead to increased alcohol consumption, which can raise blood pressure and trigger irregular heart rhythms. Limiting intake and alternating alcoholic drinks with water can help keep heart health in check and prevent dehydration, supporting healthier blood pressure levels.

5. Practice portion control

Overeating can place stress on the heart and digestive system. Eating smaller portions, even of richer foods, allows for enjoying treats without overloading the body. By practicing portion control, you can indulge mindfully and avoid sudden blood sugar spikes and excessive fat intake, which benefit heart health.

6. Make time for physical activity

Regular physical activity, even during busy festivities, can help counteract the effects of heavy meals and stress. Simple activities, such as a morning walk or a few yoga stretches, help lower blood pressure and support circulation, balancing out some indulgences and keeping the heart strong.

7. Incorporate fibre-rich foods

Fibre-rich foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables aid in maintaining stable blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Including them in meals helps balance out high-calorie foods, supporting heart health. Foods high in fibre improve digestion and prevent the absorption of excess cholesterol.

8. Prioritise rest and sleep

Festivities can lead to late nights and disrupted sleep schedules, impacting blood pressure and stress hormone levels. Good-quality sleep gives the heart a chance to recover and manage stress better. Prioritising rest helps regulate mood and keeps stress levels in check, which is beneficial for heart health.

Follow these tips this festive season for better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.