5 Diet Tips For A Glowing Festive Skin That'll Make You Shine Brighter This Diwali

Diet tips for festive glow this Diwali (Photo Credit: iStock)

Diet Tips for a Festive Glow: Ready to put your best fashion foot forward during the upcoming festivals? Have all your clothes, makeup essentials, and accessories in place? But just when you thought you were all set to showcase your fashion game, a red and irritating pimple shows up on your face. It's no less than a nightmare, right? Don't blame your luck; instead, take some preventive measures to avoid such a situation altogether. You read that right. It's time to get on a serious diet regimen to detox your skin before the Diwali madness begins. Fret not, you don't need to go miles to adopt a skin-healthy regimen. In fact, some basic changes in the diet can help you go a long way to achieve your desired glass skin. In this article, we will take you through a few such diet tips for a festive glow, which you can follow without making many changes to your daily routine.

Photo Credit: iStock

Why Is It Important To Detox Your Skin? How Does Diet Help Improve Your Skin Health?

Ever wondered why these pimples and acne show up just before a special day? Your excitement and hormones are the culprits here. Any special day calls for an adrenaline rush, exciting the body too much. This slows down the metabolic process, further stopping the toxins from flushing out. All of these situations come together to increase oxidative stress and inflammation in the cells, leading to problems like acne and pimples.

We understand that controlling excitement is not as easy as it seems. But you can always look after your diet to maintain the detoxification process in the body. According to a WebMD report, skin detoxification promises to remove impurities for more radiant, healthier skin. But that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune or a lot of time to detox. "Your body is built to eliminate waste naturally, and making some basic changes in your diet can speed up this process," the report reads.

Diet Tips For A Festive Glow: 5 Simple Tips To Follow For Healthy, Glowing Skin:

1. Drink Enough Water:

Hydration is the key to good health. According to health practitioner, nutritionist, and certified macrobiotic health coach, Shilpa Arora, "Drinking eight to ten glasses of water a day helps maintain the water balance in the body, leading to a healthy detoxification process. The right water balance in the body also helps you metabolize well and promotes bodily functions."

2. Add A Detox Drink To Your Morning Routine:

By now, we all know about the importance of adding detox drinks to our diet. These detox drinks are usually made of herbs, spices, and vitamin C-enriched fruits that give your body a kickstart to restart functioning. Having it in the morning helps you start the day on a healthy note. Click here for some of the best detox water recipes for glowing skin.

3. Maintain A Balanced Diet:

Food and festivals go hand in hand, and we understand that completely. Hence, we are not asking you to give up indulgence completely. Instead, consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta recommends balancing it out with healthy meals to allow the body to detox well. The idea is not to let the excess fats and toxins settle in the body. All you need to do is eat mindfully to enjoy good food as well as good skin during the festive season.

4. Don't Compromise On Protein And Fiber:

We have seen many people opting for special diet regimens before festivals to look good on those special days. In the process, they often end up losing nutrients from the body, negatively affecting their health. Experts suggest adding enough protein and fiber-rich foods to the diet to metabolize well and achieve healthy skin.

5. Burn What You Eat:

Nutritionist Richa Gangani states that it's not your food that should be blamed for weight gain or bad skin. In fact, no food has a negative impact on health if you burn it well. Hence, we suggest eating to your heart's content this festive season and then burning it well with some physical exercise and a healthy metabolism to enjoy without guilt.

Follow the above diet tips to glow naturally and elevate your fashion game this festive season!