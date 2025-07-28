Could Your Skin Indicate Heart Issues? Look Out For These Signs

Your skin can sometimes offer early clues about underlying heart problems. While many people associate heart issues with symptoms like chest pain or shortness of breath, the skin can reflect internal health, including cardiovascular function. Certain changes in skin texture, colour, or appearance, especially when accompanied by other symptoms, it could point to circulation problems, high cholesterol, or even heart disease. Recognising these subtle signs can prompt earlier medical attention and potentially life-saving intervention. Here we list skin-related signs that might indicate heart issues.

Skin-related signs that might indicate heart issues

1. Blue or purple tint

If parts of your skin particularly fingers, toes, or lips take on a bluish or purplish hue, it may signal poor oxygen circulation in the blood. This can result from heart conditions that reduce the heart's ability to pump oxygen-rich blood efficiently, like heart failure or congenital heart defects.

2. Yellowish bumps

Small, yellowish growths or patches on the skin, especially around the eyes, elbows, or joints, could indicate high levels of cholesterol or triglycerides in the blood. These fatty deposits, known as xanthomas, are often linked to a higher risk of atherosclerosis and coronary artery disease.

3. Unusual rashes or red patches

Inflammatory skin conditions like lupus can produce rashes, including the classic butterfly-shaped rash across the cheeks and nose. Lupus increases the risk of heart inflammation and pericarditis. Psoriasis, another skin condition, is also linked with a higher risk of heart disease due to systemic inflammation.

4. Dark lines under the nails

Thin, red to brownish lines under the fingernails or toenails may resemble splinters and can be caused by tiny blood clots damaging small capillaries. They're sometimes associated with endocarditis or other cardiovascular issues.

5. Clubbed fingernails or toes

Clubbing refers to the swelling and rounding of the tips of fingers or toes, often with a change in the angle of the nail bed. This can be a sign of long-standing low oxygen levels in the blood, potentially due to congenital heart defects or heart or lung disease.

6. Cold, sweaty skin

Experiencing clammy or cold skin especially during episodes of chest pain or lightheadedness can be a sign of a heart attack or severe heart failure. The body may react by diverting blood away from the skin to preserve flow to vital organs.

7. Skin ulcers on legs or feet

Poor circulation due to peripheral artery disease (PAD) can cause wounds or ulcers on the lower legs and feet that are slow to heal. These ulcers may be painful and are often accompanied by shiny, hairless skin and a weak pulse in the feet.

8. Dark, velvety patches

Thickened, dark, velvety patches of skin often found around the neck, armpits, or groin, may be a sign of insulin resistance, which is linked to obesity and an increased risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

While these skin symptoms alone do not confirm heart problems, they can serve as important warning signs when combined with other health factors. If you notice any unusual skin changes, it's wise to consult a healthcare provider for proper evaluation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.