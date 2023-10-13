Spilling The Secret To Healthy Skin - Fibre! New Addition To Your Healthy Food Chart

Skin requires nourishment from diet. Add fibre to your healthy food chart.

The journey to achieving healthy skin begins from within. It's easy to get lost in a maze of skincare products and routines. While these can certainly help, we often overlook the powerful influence of our diet on our skin. If you are ready to transform your skin with the help of your diet, the best way to do it is by making a healthy food chart and following it diligently. A healthy diet is not only great for your body but also does wonders for your skin. One dietary factor that can make a significant difference is fibre! We agree our skin needs various types of nutrients for that healthy glow, fuelling it with fibre-rich foods is the first step you can take to maintain your skin health.

Is fibre good for skin? Let's understand the skin-fibre connection

Fibre is a type of carbohydrate found in plant-based foods. It's not digested by your body but instead passes through your digestive system relatively intact. However, it plays a pivotal role in maintaining overall health, and its effects are not just limited to your digestive system, it extends to your skin too. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in a post on her Instagram handle, says, "A good diet is crucial to maintaining a healthy skin but did you know that fibre works extra hard to keep your skin flawless and acne-proof?"

Which type of fibre is good for skin? Let's choose the right fibre for your healthy food chart

Not all fibre is created equal, and when it comes to skin health, it's essential to focus on the types of fibre that offer the most benefits. There are two primary types of dietary fibre: soluble and insoluble.

Soluble Fibre: This type of fibre dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance in your digestive tract. Soluble fibre has a positive impact on your skin by reducing inflammation and supporting overall skin health.

Insoluble Fibre: Insoluble fibre, on the other hand, does not dissolve in water and adds bulk to your stool, aiding in regular bowel movements. While it may not directly impact skin health, its role in promoting digestive regularity indirectly to a clearer complexion.

It's best to have a balanced combination of both soluble and insoluble fibre in your healthy food chart. This way, you'll optimise your skin health while reaping the broader health benefits of a well-rounded, fibre-rich diet.

How Does Fibre Improve Skin? Here Are The Benefits Of Eating Fibre

1. Detoxification:

Fibre helps to sweep toxins and waste products out of your body. By aiding in regular bowel movements, it prevents the buildup of harmful substances that can affect the health and appearance of your skin.

2. Blood Sugar Regulation:

Fibre-rich foods, especially whole grains and complex carbohydrates have a stabilising effect on your blood sugar levels. This helps in reducing the risk of insulin spikes, which can lead to acne and other skin issues.

3. Inflammation Control:

Chronic inflammation is a common trigger for skin problems. Fibre is known to have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce skin redness and irritation.

4. Nutrient Absorption:

A healthy gut, supported by fibre, is better at absorbing essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals. These nutrients are crucial for skin health, as they promote collagen production and skin repair.

5. Hydration:

A healthy skin is a hydrated skin - we all know this. Fibre absorbs water, promoting overall hydration. Proper hydration is essential for plump, glowing skin.

How To Plan Your Fibre-Packed Healthy Food Chart - 7 Steps That Will Give You Your Dream Skin

Here's your guide to incorporating a fibre-rich diet into your daily routine for healthier skin, as suggested by nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee.

1. Add Wheat Bran to Wheat Flour

Wheat flour is an important part of our daily diet. Now start incorporating wheat bran into your healthy food chart for skin. How? Simply mix equal parts of wheat bran and wheat flour to make dough for rotis, parathas or baked goods. Wheat bran is an excellent source of insoluble fibre, which promotes regular bowel movements and cleanses your digestive system.

2. Replace Refined Carbs with Healthy Fibres

Swap out refined carbohydrates for healthy fibre options. Instead of white bread, opt for whole-grain bread or whole-wheat pasta. Brown rice is a fantastic alternative to its white counterpart. These fibre-rich grains also provide you with other types of nutrients that nurture your skin.

3. Increase Intake of Fruits and Whole Grains

Fruits and whole grains are great foods to achieve beautiful skin. Include a variety of fruits like pineapple, grapes, melons, papaya, prunes and pears in your healthy food chart. These fruits provide soluble fibre which aids in digestion and keeps your gut healthy. Whole grains like quinoa, barley, and oats are packed with fibre and other essential types of nutrients that nourish your skin.

4. Green Leafy Vegetables - A Must-Have

Green leafy vegetables are a skin superfood. Spinach, fenugreek leaves, mustard leaves and radish leaves are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fibre. They help fight free radicals, reduce inflammation, and promote a clear complexion. Your healthy food chart should feature these greens prominently.

5. Daily Dose of Carrot Or Coriander Juice

Carrot juice is a beauty elixir. It's packed with beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A, which supports healthy skin by promoting cell turnover and preventing dryness. Coriander juice is a detoxifying powerhouse that helps cleanse your system and gives you that inner glow. Let's not forget the many types of nutrients you'll get from them. Enjoy a glass of one or both daily for radiant skin.

6. A Bowl Of Salad With Every Meal

A plate of salad with every meal should be a non-negotiable part of your healthy food chart. It provides a variety of fibres, and types of nutrients, for good hydration. Choose a mix of colourful vegetables and top with a light vinaigrette including lime juice or a sprinkle of olive oil or even herbs for a delicious and skin-loving side dish.

7. Say No To Processed Foods

Remove all processed foods from your healthy food chart. Say goodbye to namkeens, cakes, biscuits, wafers etc. that provide almost nutrition. Revamp your diet with the above-listed foods that offer the types of nutrients your skin truly needs.

Incorporating these dietary changes into your daily routine can pave the way for healthier, glowing skin. Embrace fibre and add it to your healthy food chart to unlock radiant skin.