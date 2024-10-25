Swap These Foods For These Healthier Versions This Festive Season For Better Health

These swaps allow you to enjoy the spirit of the festival with delicious treats that are also healthy

Consuming healthier versions of festive foods can help maintain health during the festive season by balancing indulgence with nutrition. Festive seasons like Diwali are often marked by high-sugar and fried foods, which, when consumed in excess, can lead to digestive issues, blood sugar spikes, and sluggishness. By choosing nutrient-dense versions of traditional favourites, you can enjoy the festivities without compromising on health. Keep reading as we share a list of food swaps you can make to stay healthy this festive season.

Here are 10 food swaps to consider for a healthier festive season

1. Nutty ladoo

Opt for ladoos made with nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds, combined with dates or honey for sweetness. This swap provides healthy fats, fibre, and natural sugars, keeping blood sugar levels stable and providing longer-lasting energy than sugar-laden ladoos.

2. Baked samosas

Use whole wheat or multigrain flour and bake the samosas instead of frying. Baking significantly reduces the oil content, making them easier on digestion while still offering the familiar flavors. The multigrain flour also adds fibre, aiding in satiety and digestion.

3. Dark chocolate treats

Opt for desserts made with dark chocolate, which contains antioxidants and less sugar than milk chocolate. Dark chocolate not only satisfies cravings with a richer taste but also supports heart health and lowers inflammation.

4. Jaggery-based mithai

Mithai sweetened with jaggery provides trace minerals like iron and potassium, unlike refined sugar. Jaggery is also easier on the liver and promotes digestive health, making it a better option for festive treats.

5. Fruit and nut halwa

Use fruits like bananas, dates, or figs along with nuts for a healthier halwa base. This swap replaces refined flour with fibre-rich, natural ingredients that add vitamins and minerals, making it nutritious and easier to digest.

6. Grilled paneer tikka

Grilling paneer instead of frying makes this popular appetiser lower in fat. Paneer is rich in protein and calcium, supporting muscle health and energy levels, while grilling adds a delicious smoky flavour without extra oil.

7. Coconut water-based sweets

Using coconut water as a base for desserts offers natural electrolytes, which help with hydration and detoxification. This swap reduces saturated fat intake while enhancing the flavour with a tropical twist.

8. Sweet potato chaat

Swap fried potatoes with roasted or boiled sweet potatoes, which are rich in fibre and vitamin A. Sweet potatoes have a low glycemic index, meaning they cause fewer blood sugar spikes and provide sustained energy.

9. Whole wheat kheer

Whole wheat or millets like foxtail or barnyard can be used instead of rice in kheer. These grains are more nutrient-dense, providing more fibre and vitamins that support digestive health, especially during a season of indulgence.

10. Greek yogurt shrikhand

Use Greek yogurt as a base for shrikhand to increase protein content and reduce fat. Greek yogurt is also probiotic, which supports gut health and helps with digestion, keeping you feeling light during the festivities.

These swaps allow you to enjoy the spirit of the festival with delicious treats that are both satisfying and supportive of overall health.

