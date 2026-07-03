Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently revealed that he has been living with an 11-12 mm gallbladder stone since 2015, a diagnosis he received after seeking medical attention for mild stomach pain. In an interview, he shared that doctors initially advised surgery, but he decided against it after being told by a friend that an operation might not be necessary if the stone was not causing symptoms. He also revealed that he had kept the diagnosis private, even from his family and close friends, and continues to carry medication while travelling as a precaution.

His revelation has sparked conversations about a condition that affects millions worldwide but often goes unnoticed until complications arise. Gallstones are common, and in many people they remain "silent," producing no symptoms for years. However, experts caution that even asymptomatic stones require medical evaluation because they can suddenly block the bile ducts, triggering severe pain, infection, inflammation of the pancreas or jaundice.

While not every gallstone requires surgery, the decision to observe or operate depends on the patient's symptoms, the size and location of the stones, and the risk of future complications. Understanding the warning signs can help people seek treatment before a medical emergency develops.

What Are Gallbladder Stones?

Gallstones are hardened deposits that form inside the gallbladder, a small organ beneath the liver that stores bile, a digestive fluid that helps break down fats.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, most gallstones are made of cholesterol, although some are pigment stones formed from bilirubin. Stones may be as tiny as a grain of sand or as large as a golf ball, and some people develop a single stone while others have multiple.

Many gallstones never produce symptoms and are discovered incidentally during an ultrasound or CT scan performed for another reason.

Why Do Gallstones Form?

Gallstones develop when the chemical balance of bile changes.

Risk factors include:

Obesity or overweight

Rapid weight loss

High-fat, high-cholesterol diets

Diabetes

Female sex

Pregnancy

Age over 40 years

Family history of gallstones

Certain liver diseases

Long periods of fasting

The National Health Service notes that gallstones are particularly common in women, older adults and people with obesity.

Symptoms: When A 'Silent' Stone Becomes A Problem

Many people with gallstones experience no symptoms. However, when a stone blocks the cystic duct or bile duct, symptoms can appear suddenly.

These include:

Severe pain in the upper right abdomen

Pain after eating fatty meals

Pain that radiates to the back or right shoulder

Nausea and vomiting

Bloating and indigestion

Fever and chills (if infection develops)

Yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice)

Dark urine or pale stools

The pain, known as biliary colic, often begins suddenly and may last from several minutes to several hours.

Can You Live With Gallstones Without Surgery?

Diljit Dosanjh's experience reflects an important medical reality: not everyone with gallstones requires immediate surgery. According to international clinical guidelines, people with asymptomatic ("silent") gallstones are often managed with observation rather than surgery because many never develop symptoms.

However, once gallstones begin causing repeated pain or complications, surgical removal of the gallbladder (laparoscopic cholecystectomy) becomes the standard treatment.

Doctors emphasise that this decision should always be made after evaluation by a gastroenterologist or surgeon, not based solely on whether symptoms are currently absent.

Why Gallstones Should Never Be Ignored

The biggest concern with untreated gallstones is not the stone itself but the complications it can cause.

These include:

Acute Cholecystitis: A blocked gallbladder can become inflamed and infected, causing severe abdominal pain, fever and tenderness. Jaundice: If a stone enters the common bile duct, bile cannot drain normally, leading to yellowing of the eyes and skin. Acute Pancreatitis: One of the most serious complications occurs when a gallstone blocks the pancreatic duct, triggering inflammation of the pancreas. This can become life-threatening and often requires hospitalisation. Cholangitis: An infection of the bile ducts can rapidly progress to sepsis if not treated promptly.

How Are Gallstones Diagnosed?

Doctors usually diagnose gallstones using:

Abdominal ultrasound (first-line investigation)

Blood tests to evaluate liver function

MRI or MRCP when bile duct stones are suspected

Endoscopic ultrasound or ERCP in selected patients

Ultrasound detects most gallstones quickly, safely and without radiation.

Treatment Options

Treatment depends on symptoms and complications.

Observation

Recommended for many people with silent gallstones that are discovered accidentally.

Medications

Medicines that dissolve cholesterol stones exist but work only in carefully selected patients and often require months or years of treatment. Stones may recur after stopping therapy.

Laparoscopic Gallbladder Removal

The gold-standard treatment for symptomatic gallstones is minimally invasive removal of the gallbladder. Most patients return home within a day and resume normal activities within a few weeks. Living without a gallbladder is generally safe because bile flows directly from the liver into the small intestine.

Can Gallstones Be Prevented?

Although prevention is not always possible, experts recommend:

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Avoiding crash diets

Losing weight gradually

Eating a fibre-rich diet

Limiting saturated fats

Exercising regularly

Managing diabetes effectively

These lifestyle measures reduce several of the metabolic risk factors associated with gallstone formation.

When Should You Seek Urgent Medical Care?

Immediate medical attention is necessary if abdominal pain is accompanied by:

Fever

Persistent vomiting

Yellowing of the eyes or skin

Severe pain lasting more than a few hours

Confusion or fainting

These symptoms may indicate a blocked bile duct, infection or pancreatitis and should not be ignored.

Diljit Dosanjh's decision to live with an 11-12 mm gallbladder stone highlights an important medical message: Gallstones are not always an emergency, but they should never be dismissed. Many remain silent for years, while others can suddenly lead to severe pain, infection, jaundice or acute pancreatitis.

Rather than relying on anecdotal advice, anyone diagnosed with gallstones should seek regular medical follow-up to determine the most appropriate treatment. Early evaluation, timely intervention when symptoms develop and healthy lifestyle choices remain the best strategies for preventing potentially serious complications.

Also Read: Acid Reflux vs Gallstones: How To Tell The Difference Before It Becomes A Medical Emergency

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.