Digestion: These Ayurvedic Remedies Can Reduce Bloating Symptoms

Ginger tea can boost digestion and help reduce bloating

Bloating is not the same as abdominal fat accumulation. Even if you have less than 10% body fat, you may still feel bloated. Some people struggle to avoid bloating despite eating healthfully, exercising daily, and avoiding fast food.

Bloating happens when the gases that are generated as a result of inadequate digestion fill up your stomach and give it an out-of-the-ordinary appearance. Most of the time, you're not even at blame. Even when you cut back on your meal quantities, certain underlying variables can still cause bloating.

Bloating is attributed to a weak Agni, also known as the figurative fire that is in charge of digestion and assimilation of the food, according to Ayurveda. Food that ferments results in the creation of gas, which builds up in the lower abdomen and produces bloating because Agni is compromised.

Bloating can be caused by a variety of things. It might be rather simple to get rid of bloating if you are careful with your diet and exercise regularly. However, you could suffer a little if your way of living prevents you from exercising outside.

Besides understanding what is causing bloating and cutting these foods out of your diet, you can also add certain ayurvedic herbs to your diet. Ayurvedic herbs for a very long time have been used to achieve optimal physical as well as mental health.

Digestive issues can be hard to manage and can be reduced through ayurvedic herbs and remedies. In this article, we share a list of Ayurvedic herbs you can add to your diet for better digestive health. These herbs can help reduce bloating significantly.

10 Ayurvedic herbs that will help reduce bloating:

1. Ginger

Consuming ginger tea or taking ginger capsules can help soothe the digestive system and reduce bloating.

2. Fennel seeds

Chew on a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals to aid digestion and relieve bloating.

3. Peppermint

Sip on a cup of peppermint tea to relax the gastrointestinal tract muscles and alleviate bloating.

4. Triphala

This Ayurvedic herbal remedy, made from a combination of three fruits, promotes digestion and can reduce bloating.

5. Cumin seeds

Boil a teaspoon of cumin seeds in a cup of water, strain, and drink it to relieve gas and bloating.

6. Lemon water

Squeezing fresh lemon into a glass of warm water and drinking it first thing in the morning can detoxify the system and reduce bloating.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Ajwain water

Soak a tablespoon of Ajwain seeds in a glass of water overnight and drink the water in the morning to aid digestion and reduce bloating.

8. Aloe vera juice

Drinking a small amount of aloe vera juice can soothe the digestive system and alleviate bloating.

9. Trikatu

This Ayurvedic blend of black pepper, long pepper, and ginger can stimulate digestion, reduce gas, and relieve bloating.

10. Turmeric

Adding turmeric to meals or consuming it in the form of turmeric milk can improve digestion and reduce bloating.

Photo Credit: iStock

These herbs can boost your digestive health along with reducing bloating. However, you are encouraged to speak to a professional regarding the dosage of these remedies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.