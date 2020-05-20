Dietary Approaches To Stop Hypertension: Beginner's Guide To The DASH Diet

Foods to control high blood pressure: Control sodium intake to fight hypertension

Hypertension or high blood pressure is also known as a silent killer as it does not show any significant symptom and puts you ta a higher risk of heart disease. High blood pressure is a common condition these days and many are not aware of the fact that they are suffering from this condition. High blood pressure can be controlled with healthy modifications in diet and lifestyle. Diet plays an important role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. DASH diet stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension. It is a lifelong approach to eat healthy that is approached in such a way that can it can help treat and prevent hypertension.

Hypertension diet: Basics of the DASH diet

1. Reduce sodium intake

Sodium is extremely harmful to those suffering from hypertension. It is advised to consume minimum salt to control high blood pressure numbers. You should avoid keeping salt shaker on the table and add less salt to your foods. Too much sodium can also increase the risk of osteoporosis and kidney diseases.

2. Add more fibre to your diet

Fiber-rich foods are good for your blood pressure numbers. Studies have also highlighted that adding dietary fibre to your diet can result in reduced blood pressure. Some fibre rich foods that can be a part of your Dash diet may include- whole grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes.

3. Limit alcohol and caffeine intake

Consumption of too much alcohol and caffeine is linked with high blood pressure. It is advised to drink in moderation and reduce caffeine intake. You can choose caffeine-free herbal teas over coffee.

4. Take care of the portion size

You should take care of the portion size of the food consumed. Do not consume any foods in excess. Your dietician will recommend you the right food and serving to ensure better blood pressure numbers as well as nutrient intake.

