World Hypertension Day 2020: Expert Suggests These Yoga Poses To Fight High Blood Pressure

World Hypertension Day 2020: Blood pressure which can be diagnosed as low or high pressure is classified as hypotension and hypertension. Worldwide there are an estimated 972 million people who suffer from the condition of blood pressure. This large number makes up about 26% of the world's population with hypertension. Work-related stress can set off the cycle of unhealthy living with improper sleep, food that does not meet your body's nutritional needs, irregular sleeping and eating hours, loss of appetite and more are some reasons behind high blood pressure. Blood pressure is an important part of how the heart and blood circulation work in the human body. It is defined medically as the pressure of your blood on the walls of your arteries as your heart pumps it around your body. High blood pressure can be effectively controlled with healthy lifestyle. Yoga can also help you fight hypertension and control the risk of diseases linked with it.

World Hypertension Day 2020: Yoga Asanas To Fight High Blood Pressure

1. Vrikshasana

Begin by standing in Samasthithi

Lift you right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg

Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh

Place it as close to your pelvis as possible

You may support your foot with your palms to bring it in place

After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra

Raise your Pranam towards the sky

Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is in between your arms

Focus your gaze forward

Repeat the same with the alternate leg

At the beginning of your practice, you may place the foot on the other leg's calf muscle and slowly raise the position of your foot until you achieve the asana

Repeat 3 sets of 30 seconds each

Breathing Methodology

Inhale and exhale normally while practicing this asana

2. Vajrasana

This is the only pose that can be done on a full stomach. In fact, it should be done right after having a meal.

Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body

Lean forward and slowly drop your knees on your mat

Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward

Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles

Keep your heels close to each other

Do not place the toes on top of the other, instead right and left must be next to each other

Place your palms on your knees facing upward

Straighten your back and look forward

Repeat 3 sets of 30 seconds each

Vajrasana can be done on a full stomach

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Savithri asana

Begin with Samsthithi. Stretch your arms outward begin to bend your knees

Bend your upper body and place your arms on the floor to support your body as you lower your knees and place them on the floor

With your body weight supported by your lower legs and knees, keep your upper body perpendicular to the floor

Stretch your arms up to the sky with palms hovering shoulder distance from and facing each other

Face forward

Your arms, spine, hips and thighs should be in one straight line

Repeat 3 sets of 30 seconds each

Breathing Methodology

Inhale as you raise your arms up to look up, exhale and bring them down.

Word of Advice

Practitioners suffering from knee issues should refrain from performing this asana

4. Pranayama- Bhastrika Pranayama

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Inhale and fill your lungs with air

Exhale completely

Hypertension Day: Yoga can help boost overall health

Photo Credit: iStock

Inhalation and exhalation should be done in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take 6 counts to exhale

Duration: You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for five minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.

High blood pressure can damage your blood vessels and organs, especially the brain, heart, eyes, and kidneys. If left untreated it can cause potentially life-threatening conditions like heart attacks, strokes, renal disorder and vascular dementia.

Early detection combined with yoga, intake of nutritious food eating, proper sleep can help in lowering your blood pressure levels. It is important to consult your medical physician before you start yoga. Yoga does not recommend specific standing poses, back bends, and inversions if you have hypertension. Therefore, make sure you practice under the guidance of a yoga teacher to make sure that the poses are safe for you. Meditation techniques such as Siddho Hum Dhyan, Ropan Dhyan and Siddho Hum Kriya will also work to reverse the condition of blood pressure.

