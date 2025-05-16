World Hypertension Day 2025: The Cost Of Ignoring Blood Pressure- Heart Attacks, Stroke And Other Complications

World Hypertension Day is a global event that aims to raise awareness about high blood pressure and the need to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers. The theme for World Hypertension Day 2025 is 'Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!' This year's theme aims to highlight the importance of regular BP screenings.

High blood pressure or hypertension has become more common than ever. It is also known as a silent killer, as it does not show any symptoms until serious damage has already been done to the body. When blood pressure remains elevated over time, it puts extra strain on your heart and blood vessels. This can lead to serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, and even vision loss.

"High BP or hypertension affects the heart and causes damage to other organs like the brain, kidneys, eyes, etc. Generally, a blood pressure of 130/80 mm Hg or higher is considered hypertension," says Dr Shovana Vaishnavi, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida. She further explained the complications of uncontrolled blood pressure. Keep reading to know all the details.

Hypertension Day: Complications of high blood pressure

1. Damage to the arteries

High blood pressure can cause damage to the arteries themselves, increasing the risk of atherosclerosis, a condition characterised by the buildup of fatty deposits in the arterial walls. This can result in reduced blood flow, leading to heart attacks or strokes.

2. Damage to the heart

High blood pressure can lead to coronary artery disease, wherein narrowing of the artery causes limited flow of blood to the heart, causing chest pain, called angina. Additionally, hypertension can lead to heart failure due to excessive strain on the heart, which weakens or stiffens the heart muscle.

3. Damage to the brain

Hypertension can lead to limited blood flow to the brain, which can cause conditions such as a transient ischemic attack, also called a mini-stroke. "High BP can cause stroke, which happens due to an inadequate supply of oxygen and nutrients to the brain or due to internal bleeding inside or around the brain," the expert adds.

4. Damage to the kidneys

High blood pressure can weaken the blood vessels, impairing their ability to filter waste from the blood, potentially resulting in kidney disease or failure.

5. Damage to the eyes

High BP can damage the small blood vessels that are present in the retina and contribute to a condition called hypertensive retinopathy. It can cause blurred vision, headaches and even complete vision loss if left uncontrolled.

High blood pressure can be more harmful than you think. However, it can be effectively managed with diet and lifestyle modifications. Eat a healthy, well-balanced diet, exercise regularly and reduce salt intake to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers.

(Dr Shovana Vaishnavi, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.