World Hypertension Day 2024: 10 Less Common Signs Of High Blood Pressure

World Hypertension Day 2024: If you experience any of these symptoms, consult with a doctor

World Hypertension Day is an annual event observed on May 17th. It is dedicated to raising awareness about hypertension (high blood pressure) and promoting efforts to prevent, diagnose, and control the condition worldwide. The day is organised by the World Hypertension League (WHL), an umbrella organisation composed of national hypertension societies and leagues from across the globe. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, can sometimes present with less common signs that are easily overlooked. Recognising these signs can be crucial for early diagnosis and management. Read on as we share a list of less common signs of high blood pressure.

Some less common signs of high blood pressure:

1. Frequent nosebleeds

Sudden, recurring nosebleeds without apparent cause could be a sign of high blood pressure. Keep the head elevated and apply pressure on the nose. Avoid strenuous activities and consult a doctor for blood pressure monitoring and potential treatment.

2. Tinnitus

High blood pressure can cause persistent or intermittent ringing, buzzing, or hissing sounds in one or both ears. Reduce stress, limit exposure to loud noises, and have your blood pressure checked. Medications or lifestyle changes might be necessary under a doctor's guidance.

3. Irregular heartbeat

Feeling like your heart is racing, fluttering, or skipping beats can be a sign hypertension. Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing. Limit caffeine and consult a healthcare provider to evaluate your heart health and blood pressure.

4. Blurred vision

Sudden or progressive blurriness in vision, which may come and go. Regular eye exams are essential. Control blood pressure through medication, diet, and lifestyle changes to prevent further eye damage.

5. Persistent fatigue

Unexplained tiredness that does not improve with rest may be another sign of hypertension. Ensure a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep. A medical evaluation is necessary to rule out other causes and manage blood pressure.

6. Swelling in the legs and feet

Noticeable swelling in lower extremities, often more pronounced in the evening. Elevate your legs when sitting, reduce salt intake, and wear compression stockings. Consult a doctor for appropriate hypertension treatment.

7. Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath during routine activities or at rest can be a sign of high blood pressure. Practice breathing exercises and avoid strenuous activities. Seek medical attention promptly to manage blood pressure and assess heart and lung health.

8. Frequent headaches

Recurrent headaches, often severe and pulsating, particularly in the mornings. Maintain a headache diary to identify triggers. Use over-the-counter pain relievers as needed, and consult a healthcare provider for blood pressure management and medication adjustment.

9. Pounding in the chest, neck, or ears

Feeling a strong, pounding pulse in the chest, neck, or ears. Reduce stress through relaxation techniques. Limit stimulants such as caffeine, and ensure regular medical check-ups to monitor and control blood pressure.

10. Frequent urination at night

Waking up multiple times at night to urinate. Limit fluid intake in the evening, avoid alcohol and caffeine, and maintain a healthy weight. Seek medical advice to evaluate and manage blood pressure and other possible underlying conditions.

If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to consult with a healthcare provider for a thorough evaluation and appropriate management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.