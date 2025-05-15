World Hypertension Day 2025: These Summer Foods Can Help Keep Your Blood Pressure In Check

World Hypertension Day is observed every year on May 17 to raise awareness about hypertension (high blood pressure), its risks, and the importance of early detection and effective management. This global initiative aims to educate people about healthy lifestyle choices, regular monitoring, and dietary habits that can prevent or control hypertension. Interestingly, seasonal foods especially summer produce can play a key role in blood pressure management, as many are hydrating, rich in potassium, antioxidants, and low in sodium, all of which are beneficial for heart health. Read on as we share summer foods you can add to your diet to manage your blood pressure.

10 Summer foods that can help manage your blood pressure

1. Watermelon

Watermelon is a summer favourite that's over 90% water, making it incredibly hydrating. It contains L-citrulline, an amino acid that helps improve blood flow and may support arterial function, which can help lower blood pressure. Its rich potassium content also helps balance out the effects of sodium in the body.

2. Cucumber

Cool and crunchy cucumbers are not only refreshing in the summer but also excellent for controlling blood pressure. They're low in calories and high in potassium, which helps relax blood vessels and excrete excess sodium through urine, both vital for maintaining healthy pressure levels.

3. Tomatoes

Juicy summer tomatoes are packed with lycopene, an antioxidant linked to lower blood pressure and reduced risk of heart disease. They also offer potassium and vitamin C, making them a heart-friendly addition to salads, soups, or even juices during the hot season.

4. Berries

These vibrant summer fruits are rich in flavonoids, particularly anthocyanins, which improve the elasticity of blood vessels and promote better circulation. Regular consumption has been associated with a reduced risk of hypertension.

5. Leafy greens

Many summer greens are high in nitrates, which convert into nitric oxide in the body, helping to widen blood vessels and lower pressure. They're also full of magnesium and potassium, key minerals that support heart health.

6. Beetroot

Beets are a powerhouse of nitrates, which have been scientifically shown to lower blood pressure within hours of consumption. Drinking beetroot juice or adding cooked beet to summer salads can provide a cooling, cardiovascular boost.

7. Coconut water

This naturally sweet summer drink is a great alternative to sugary beverages. It is rich in potassium, magnesium, and electrolytes, which help regulate fluid balance and support lower blood pressure, especially after sweating in the heat.

8. Mangoes

While mangoes are sweet, they're also rich in fibre, potassium, and beta-carotene, which are believed to be helpful in managing high blood pressure. When eaten in moderation, they can be part of a heart-healthy summer diet.

9. Lemons

A glass of lemon water on a hot day is not just refreshing but therapeutic. Lemons contain vitamin C and flavonoids that help reduce inflammation and improve vascular function. They also act as a mild diuretic, assisting the body in flushing out excess sodium.

10. Garlic

Though not seasonal, garlic can be easily added to many summer dishes. It contains allicin, a compound known for its ability to relax blood vessels and reduce blood pressure. Even raw garlic in salads or dips can provide measurable benefits.

Including these cooling, heart-supportive foods in your summer diet, along with staying hydrated and active, can significantly help in keeping blood pressure under control.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.