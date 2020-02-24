Diagnosed With Diabetes? Here's What You Need To Do Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes: Here are few ways to maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Diabetes is a long term condition that can affect your blood sugar levels. Diabetes can affect various processes inside your body. If left uncontrolled diabetes can affect different organs. Diabetics need to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to fight the complications linked with it. When newly diagnosed with diabetes, many don't know what to do. You can maintain healthy blood sugar levels with simple modifications in diet and lifestyle. Here are a few steps you should follow if you have been recently diagnosed with diabetes.

Diagnosis with diabetes: Tips to manage diabetes

1. Weight loss

If you are overweight you need to lose weight to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Unhealthy weight can increase the risk of several diseases including diabetes. You need to achieve a healthy BMI to reduce the risk of diabetes as well as to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. To lose weight you can involve some exercises which will also leave a positive impact on your blood sugar levels.

2. Make necessary dietary changes

Your diet plays an important role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Certain foods can help controlling blood sugar levels whereas others can raise blood sugar levels. You should consider the impact of food consumed on your blood sugar levels before adding them to your diet. You should also study the glycemic index of various foods.

3. Keep a check on your blood sugar levels

Diabetes is about managing healthy blood sugar levels. You should check your blood sugar levels regularly. It will help you plan your meals and activities throughout the day. Too many fluctuations in blood sugar levels should be handled by medical practitioners.

4. Medications

Diabetes requires constant management. Your doctor will prescribe you certain medications to fight diabetes. Along with healthy changes in your diet and lifestyle, you must follow the prescription strictly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.