Diabetes Signs And Symptoms: Take A Note Of These 5 Skin Changes That May Indicate Diabetes

Diabetes: Uncontrolled blood sugars can lead to severe complications

Diabetes is a chronic condition in which it is crucial to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. If left uncontrolled, diabetes can lead to severe complications and affect different organs of the body. According to WHO, about 422 million people worldwide have diabetes and 1.6 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year. Both the number of cases and the prevalence of diabetes have been steadily increasing over the past few decades. But the good news is healthy diet and lifestyle can help manage this condition effectively. Early diagnosis can help take necessary steps on time to regulate blood sugar levels. Many are not aware of diabetes signs and symptoms. You might not know but some of these symptoms are visible on your skin too. In this article, here are some notable signs visible on your skin you should not miss.

Diabetes signs and symptoms visible on skin

1. Dry and itchy skin

Poor circulation of blood due to diabetes can lead to dry skin. If you are experiencing dry skin too often, talk to your doctor. Diabetes-related dry skin cannot be treated at home with moisturiser.

Diabetes can make your skin dry skin that can lead to itching

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Bristles

Diabetes can lead to bristles on hand, feet and other parts of the body. These can be a little large in size or you may notice a group of bristles. But bristles are quite rare. These appear when blood sugar levels are left uncontrolled for long.

3. Brown batches on the skin

Brown patches on the skin which may look like a tan can be due to diabetes. This condition is common among people with diabetes. In this, the skin becomes dark, thick and feels velvety. This may be itchy.

4. Frequent infections

Someone with diabetes is likely to get skin infections frequently. Yeast and fungal infections are quite common in diabetics.

Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to frequent infections

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Slow wound healing

People with diabetes may experience slow healing of wounds and sometimes may lead to infection too. According to studies, uncontrolled blood sugars lead to slow healing of wounds. It is usually a result of poor circulation of blood through the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.